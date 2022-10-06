CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man accused of exchanging nude photographs with a minor pleaded guilty to multiple charges Thursday.
As a result of the guilty plea, Shaun Moore will be sentenced to serve seven years in prison when he comes before Judge John Vincent on Dec. 8. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Moore pleaded guilty to use of an electronic communications device to procure a minor, distribution of obscene material to a minor and possession of material depicting a minor in a sexual performance.
According to Boyd County Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Christina Smith, Moore solicited a minor on the internet, then exchanged nudes with her.
Smith said the victim is now of age and approved of the plea bargain. Before accepting it, Vincent confirmed there was no physical contact between perpetrator and victim.
The crimes occurred between December 2018 and April 2019, according to court records.
As mandated by state law, Moore will have to undergo a sex offender assessment prior to sentencing.