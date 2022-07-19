LEXINGTON Malibu Jack’s has sold three locations — including the location at Camp Landing — to an out-of-state group specializing in family entertainment destinations.
The sale to Five Stars Parks Attractions — a Denver based firm that has been buying up family friendly destinations in Branson, Pigeon Forge and elsewhere since 2021 — was announced Tuesday via a news release.
Per the release, the Hatton brothers — Steve, Terry and Jeff — will still be involved with the brand and are expected to develop more parks in the future.
“Our goal has always been to find a way that we, as entrepreneurs, could also make a positive impact on our communities, turning what had been an eyesore or empty store into a place that brings joy to residents and visitors alike,” said Terry Hatton. “We love that challenge, and what appeals to us about this partnership with Five Star is that we’ll be able to expand our reach, bringing our original vision to families across the country.”
The sale marks Five Stars’ first foray into Kentucky amusement parks — the firm also owns parks in Missouri, Tennessee, Louisiana, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas and North Carolina.
Camp Landing owner Jason Camp said the announcement is “only the beginning of an even brighter future for our project.”
“Our team has been working with Five Star over the past few weeks to discuss enhancements to the current Malibu Jack’s footprint as well as expanding into additional interior and exterior space at Camp Landing,” Camp said. “Additional rides, games and attractions are coming to our community to continue to make Camp Landing the top destination in the Tri-State area.”