A new director was named to lead the Boyd County Early Childhood Academy.
Stephanie Lyons will head the academy, bringing with her a 22 year education career in the district.
Lyons’ own education began with growing up through Boyd County Public Schools. She headed off to Morehead State University where she received her Bachelor’s, Master’s and Ed.S degrees.
She is a partner with the Kentucky Center for Mathematics as a Ky Math Teacher Leader, she is on the 30 Terrific Teachers with Building a Stronger Foundation in Education and is a CEO II mentor for KEDC, according to a press release from the district. Lyons was also nominated for Kentucky Teacher of the Year and received the Campbellsville University Teacher of Excellence Award.
Throughout her career, Lyons has taught special education, kindergarten, second grade and most recently worked as a math intervention teacher for grades K through 5.
“Early childhood has always been my passion,” said Lyons. “We all have out little niche that we feel like this is where we need to be.”
Lyons said her passion is in making kids feel valued, and encouraging the spark with which students enter school. She shared that she has learned that 90% of the brain is developed by age 5, which makes the preschool and headstart programs especially critical, said Lyons.
“They come to kindergarten feeling like they can do anything and so I just always loved nurturing and building on that flame, feeding that flame,” said Lyons.
When the position came open, Lyons said she knew she would be a great fit for the role, and vice versa. She is looking forward to taking on the role, including it’s challenges. One of her many goals is to make sure the staff feels valued and appreciated.
She also wants to bring back family into the classroom.
“Kids that have involved families do better in school, so why would we not encourage that,” said Lyons. “I’ve always had families in my classroom. I love to form relationships with community partners, businesses. I feel like the more hands we have supporting our kids, the better off they’re going to be.”
Lyons acknowledges the pandemic removed the opportunities for community collaboration and getting families heavily involved. She is hopeful to begin building those connections and relationships once again. Lyons wants to let families know they are critical in the education process.
Lyons has five children in addition to her experience with educating the community’s young children. She understands what it’s like to be a parent or caregiver of a young child. She knows families can be attached and want to know every move that is made with their child.
“Your child is going to be taken care of, we’re going to love them like they’re our own,” said Lyons. “So that’s my biggest strength is just understanding both sides ... the parent or caregiver ... understanding how they are feeling as well as understanding how the teachers are feeling, to that I can do the best to support both sides.”
Building relationships is one of the primary pieces of the puzzle that make up Lyons’ new role.
“I hope to be a support for everyone as well as a guide, coach and, when needed, a mentor,” said Lyons.
Part of the job will be defining the new, new normal. The pandemic brought on a new normal, but things are shifting back to before, said Lyons.
Lyons is a lifelong Boyd Countian, and wouldn’t want to take on the challenge in any other district.
“Boyd County School District is my home,” said Lyons. “I’m an alumni and my children have gone through the school and there’s no other district I would want to work for. In my opinion, absolutely, it’s the best district around. Mr. Boblett is just top notch at making us feel valued and appreciated and the Board of Ed is fantastic. Our administrators, class act. So there’s no other school district for me. It’s my home and I want to make our families feel like it’s their home as well. I get thrilled and excited and grateful for this chance to serve in this new role.”