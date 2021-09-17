You can have your hay and haylage samples tested for free by calling your local extension office and schedule time for a sample to be taken, which also is free.
The other options for this type of analysis would cost at least $10 per sample.
Something that is truly free is pretty rare these days. It used to be that BOGO meant Buy One, Get One free. Now, it usually means buy one, get a percent off of the next one.
This is not a "pay for one sample and get another free" or "pay for three tests and get the fourth one free;" this is get them all free, from the first one to infinity. There is a deadline: All samples must be taken by the end of the day Sept. 27. There's only about a week left.
Note: You can't go to the barn or hay storage shed and grab some hay to bring in for testing. All samples, as has been the case for the last 25 years, must be taken by the county agent or their program assistant. This only applies to dry hay and haylage/baleage. We do not sample or test grain silage. Small grain baleage can be sampled and tested as a forage, but not as a silage.
This will be the third year samples will be tested at the UK Princeton forage lab, which produces more detailed and accurate results.
Hay samples may be taken for a variety of reasons. Some will want the tests just to understand the nutritional quality of the forage, which can help make a balanced ration for animals.
When you have your hay tested, if you want, we will use that information, along with other feed stuff info from you, to make a ration specifically for your animals. We just need a feed tag or a list of what else you will be feeding your stock.
We can get rations made for cattle, horses or goats and for feeder calves or pregnant cows or a finishing ration for steers, or anything between.
Some will be entered into the annual East Kentucky Hay Contest. This year the contest winners and results will be announced on Nov. 9 at Meade Equipment in Hazard. Meade also will provide barbecue meals for all who attend. The location for the awards program move around each year to different locations within the 23 counties who participate in the program.
Some use it as a marketing tool for hay they plan to sell. It helps buyers know exactly what they are getting for their money and the seller can use the information in planning future management of crops, including fertilization and harvest timing.
To schedule testing or for more information, contact your local Extension.
LYNDALL HARNED is Boyd County Extension Agent for agriculture and natural resources.