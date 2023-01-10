Women, Wine, Jewels upcoming
The fourth annual Women, Wine, Jewels and More fundraiser to support ACTC scholarships for women will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at The Mill in downtown Ashland.
Cost is $50 per person and includes hors d’oeuvres, live music and a silent auction for jewelry, purses and more.
Catlettsburg native Holly Forbes, a top 10 finalist on “The Voice” in 2021, will provide musical entertainment.
Reservations are required and limited. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by Jan. 13 to AS_Foundation@KCTCS.edu or call Norma Meek at (606) 831-5707.