Right across from the infamous Mothman statue in Point Pleasant, West Virginia., artist Pam Conley gathers weekly with fellow artists at Lowe Hotel’s Gallery at 409 to paint.
Conley has always had an interest in animals but not necessarily the art aspect.
What began as childhood enchantment later blossomed into a full-blown career for her.
Conley said unless she wanted to become a zookeeper, biology was limited to lab settings.
After a 20-year career in biology and working in various labs, Conley began combining her fascination with the study of life with elegant brush strokes, capturing creatures that deserve all of our attention.
Conley was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2003, leaving her to cope with chronic pain. As she approached retirement, Conley said her husband recommended finding a hobby for therapeutic reasons.
Using art as therapy is a soothing practice for many and Conley credits it with saving her from depressive episodes brought on by the constant pain.
She said, “I got into the art aspect and focused on the animals because I’m so concerned for these species.”
Conley uses endangered animals as her primary subject and uses prints of them to raise funds and awareness, sending her art as far as the Australian Bat Society. Conley recently painted a mega bat using a photographer’s image as her reference.
Conley keeps the original copies of her art and then sells digital copies to various organizations around the world who then use her pieces for awareness and fundraising.
According to Conley, we are going through a sixth mass extinction event. Unlike other events in history, this one is accelerated by our own human hands.
Conley belongs to a group called Artists and Biologists United for Nature (ABUN) which consists of artists who focus on using their work to raise awareness for conservation.
ABUN was created in 2016 by a husband-and-wife duo steadfast on conserving ecosystems. In just their first year, ABUN completed numerous projects including advocating for endangered macaws in Peru and a campaign to raise awareness about trafficking primates.
Conley has completed two paintings for the cause and is working on her third.
“The rate at which we are losing our species is very alarming. We depend on these animals. Bats, bees, not to mention apex predators — you lose them and there goes the food chain,” she said.
Conley lives in Gallipolis, but her art can be found at The Jewel Art Gallery in Ashland.
Conley’s primary medium is water color, but she’s recently begun dabbling in oils.
“I do pastels when I want a tedious project,” Conley said, adding she takes on laborious pieces occasionally to have an escape.
“I like to get lost in them,” Conley said.
She credits her development to her people and advises aspiring artists to surround themselves with people that love art.