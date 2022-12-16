SUMMIT While Boyd County Schools may have gone on break Friday, the Boyd County girls basketball team was still at work that night as it defeated the Fleming County Panthers, 65-64.
Leading by as many as 17 points late in the third quarter, the Lions weathered a late storm from the Panthers, who refused to go quietly into the night.
The Lions jumped out to a first-quarter 20-13 lead, thanks in large part to Taylor Bartrum’s nine points.
An early issue for Boyd County was fouls, as the Lions had eight in the first frame to Fleming County’s four.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, all four of their fouls sent the Lions to the line, and they didn’t miss.
The Lions were able to build on their lead in the second quarter, despite having double-digit fouls for most of the frame.
The Panthers took just six shots in the second quarter and struggled from the free throw line, allowing Boyd County to add more space between the two.
The Lions took a 38-28 lead into halftime.
At the break, each team was led by a sophomore with 13 points. The Lions were led by Emilee Neese while the Panthers were led by Ariana Adams, who made her presence known down low in the first half.
Turnovers plagued the Panthers in the third quarter, and the Lions were quick to take advantage.
By the end of the third quarter Boyd County had extended its lead to 14, leading 58-44.
The Panthers tried to make something happen in the fourth quarter.
They held Boyd County scoreless through the first 4:15 of the last frame and pulled within four.
The Lions managed to extend back to a nine-point game following a pair of baskets, one a 3, by Neese.
A 7-0 run from Fleming County put the Panthers back into things. They trailed 64-62 as the Lions called timeout with just 47.1 seconds remaining.
After a made free throw from Neese, the Panthers had the ball with a chance to tie with just 11.7 ticks remaining. They elected for a two, however, and time expired from there.
Neese led the night in scoring with 32 points. Adams was right behind her with 28 for Fleming County.
Boyd County’s next game is today against Fairview.
Fleming County plays against Bluegrass United on Thursday.
Visit dailyindependent.com for a complete game story.