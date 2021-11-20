There might not be as much leftover turkey as there used to be. Many turkeys are bred to be 10 to 12 pounds and families can eat that up easily.
Some of us, though, always have leftovers. Some of us even cook with having leftovers in mind.
Here are some ideas for using up leftover turkey from thefoodellers.com.
UPSIDE-DOWN MINI BISCUIT POT PIES
1 Tbsp butter
2 Tbsp diced yellow onion
2 garlic cloves, diced
1 medium carrot, diced
1/2 cup broccoli florets, chopped small
3/4-1 cup chopped cooked turkey or chicken
2 Tbsp flour
1 cup chicken broth
1/4 cup whole milk
Sea salt, to taste
Black pepper, to taste
1/5 tsp thyme
1 tsp rosemary, optional
1 tsp parsley
1/2 cup frozen green peas
1 can refrigerated biscuit dough (the one that makes 8 biscuits)
1 large egg, beaten with 1 tsp water
Spray eight cups of a muffin tin with cooking spray and preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Heat butter in a large skillet over medium heat until melted; swirl to coat the pan. Saute onion and carrots for four minutes, then stir in garlic and broccoli and continue cooking veggies over medium heat for another 4-5 minutes, or until carrots have softened.
Stir in turkey. Sprinkle flour over vegetables and turkey, stir to coat, and continue sauteing over medium heat for another minute.
Add in broth and bring to a boil, then stir in milk and spices and simmer pot pie filling over medium heat, stirring frequently, until mixture starts to thicken. Stir in peas and turn off the heat under the pan.
Divide the pot pie filling equally among the prepared muffin tins and bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, beat the egg together with 1 tsp of water.
Remove the muffin pan from the oven and top each tin of pot pie filling with a circle of biscuit dough, pressing it down into the cup carefully. Brush the top of each biscuit with egg wash.
Return pan to oven and bake mini pot pies for another 12 minutes, or until biscuits are golden brown.
Let your upside-down pot pies cool for about five minutes, then use a spoon to carefully invert each biscuit browned-side down onto a plate, and scoop the rest of the filling out onto the top. Serve hot.
CHINESE FIVE SPICE TURKEY TACOS WITH SESAME OIL SOUR CREAM
For the Chinese Five Spice Turkey
2 tsp olive oil
12 oz. of cooked turkey breast shredded
1 tsp Chinese five spice
For the Sesame Oil Sour Cream
6 tbsp sour cream
1 tsp toasted sesame oil
For the Tacos
1 pack tortillas
Bean sprouts
Radishes sliced
Mild chilli deseeded and sliced
Spring onions scallions, slices
Pomegranate seeds
Fresh coriander chopped cilantro
Heat the olive oil in a pot, and add in the chicken and Chinese five spice, mix well and stir-fry for 2 mins. Switch off the heat and set aside.
Mix together the sour cream and sesame oil.
Assemble the tacos by filling the tortillas with the spiced turkey breast, the vegetables, pomegranate seeds, coriander and top with the sesame sour cream.
LIGHT CRANBERRY TURKEY QUESADILLA
1 light tortilla I love the Tumaro's brand
1/2 c. leftover turkey or rotisserie chicken
2 oz. Havarti cheese shredded or thinly sliced
1 green onion diced
1/4 c. Spicy Cranberry Salsa
Spready the turkey, cheese and green onion across one half of the tortilla. fold in half and spray each side with non-stick cooking spray.
In a saute pan or grill over medium heat, cook on each side for 2-3 minutes, or until browned.
When the quesadilla is browned and the cheese is melted, removed from the heat and slice into three wedges.
Served immediately with cranberry salsa.
TURKEY SPINACH LASAGNA ROLLS
4 Tbsp butter
4 Tbsp flour
2 cups milk
2 cups vegetable or chicken broth
4 Tbsp Dijon mustard
2 cups shredded Jarlsberg cheese
8 lasagna noodles (not the no boil kind)
1 10 oz box of frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed of excess moisture
2 cups leftover turkey, shredded or cubed
2 cups shredded Swiss cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
Cook lasagna noodles according to the package instructions. Rinse with cold water and lay flat on nonstick foil or parchment paper.
In a heavy bottomed pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Whisk in flour and cook for one minute.
Whisk in chicken broth, milk and Dijon mustard. Bring to slow boil and whisk until thickened, about 3-5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in Jarlsberg cheese.
Ladle 1/2 cup of cheese sauce into the bottom of the prepared pan. Reserve 1/4 cup of shredded Swiss and frozen spinach.
Divide the turkey, remaining spinach and Swiss cheese among each lasagna noodle. Roll up into a pinwheel shape and place on top of the sauce in the prepared dish. Top with reserved spinach. Ladle a spoonful of sauce on top of each roll and top with reserved shredded cheese.
Bake, covered with foil, for 15 minutes. Remove foil and bake for another 5 minutes.
CRISPY TURKEY NACHOS
Leftover shreds of cooked turkey -- ideally around 2 cups full
2 tbsp cornflour/cornstarch -- the floury kind, not the grainy kind
1 tsp fajita spice
½ tsp salt
1 tsp ground black pepper
4 tbsp vegetable oil
Can of cooked black beans - drained and rinsed
1 1/2 cups tomato puree
1 clove garlic, peeled and minced
1 1/2 cups tortilla crisps
1/2 cup white cheddar cheese, grated
1/4 cup mozzarella cheese, grated
1/4 cup orange cheddar cheese, grated
10 cherry tomatoes, quartered
1 small red onion, peeled and finely sliced
1 ripe avocado, stone and skin removed, chopped into small chunks
small bunch scallions, finely chopped
2 jalapeno chillies, sliced thinly
2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro
Place the turkey in a bowl with the cornflour, fajita spice, salt and pepper, toss together to coat the turkey.
Heat the oil on a high heat in a large frying pan (skillet) and add the turkey to the pan. Cook, turning a couple of times until golden brown all over. This should take about 6-8 minutes. Try not to turn too much, as the turkey won't brown as quickly. Remove from the pan and place in a bowl.
Add the black beans, passata, garlic and a pinch of salt and pepper to the pan (you can use the same pan) and heat through for 3-4 minutes until bubbling. Turn off the heat.
Pre-heat your grill (broiler) to a high heat.
Layer half of the tortilla crisps in a large (ideally round) oven-proof dish. Top with half of the beans and half of the turkey. Top with all but a handful of the remaining tortilla crisps, the remaining beans and remaining turkey. Sprinkle the cheese all over the top, ensuring the tortilla crisps are well covered (if they're sticking out too much, they'll burn).
Place under the grill until the cheese is melting and bubbly. Remove from the grill, decorate the edges with the remaining tortilla crisps, and place back under the grill for a few seconds to warm through and lightly brown them.
Remove from the grill, then scatter over the tomatoes, red onion slices, avocado chunks, spring onions and jalapeno slices. Sprinkle on the chopped coriander and serve.
CHEESY TURKEY NOODLE CASSEROLE
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large yellow onion finely chopped
2 finely chopped stalks celery
4 medium sized carrots, sliced 1/4” thick
1 tablespoon fresh thyme
1 ½ teaspoon salt
2 ½ cups chicken stock or broth
8 ounces rotini pasta
10 ounces frozen English peas
8 ounces shredded cheddar (more for garnish)
1 cup milk
1 1/2 pounds turkey or chicken
Place the oil in a large saute pan on medium high heat. Add the chopped onions, celery, carrots, thyme, and salt, then saute for 6 minutes to soften. Stir occasionally.
Add the broth and bring to a boil. Stir in the pasta. Cover the pan and simmer for 8 minutes.
Meanwhile, chop the turkey breast into 1-inch square pieces, and defrost the frozen peas in a colander under warm water.
Stir in the peas, shredded cheese, and milk, and allow it to simmer for 2 minutes.
Gently fold in the chopped turkey and serve.
Garnish with more shredded cheese if desired.
