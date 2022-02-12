It seems there are many who have stronger feelings about Valentine's Day than many other holidays.
Maybe not Christmas. We celebrate Christmas for about a month. Many love it, some hate it and everyone will tell you their opinion about it. There are games, decorations, movies, books, recipes, parties and undoubtedly many other aspects of the holiday that I'm not aware of. Christmas has turned from the celebration of Jesus' birthday to include multi-cultural and secular participants. There's nothing wrong with joining the party, regardless of your perception of it.
Valentine's Day is, perhaps, more controversial.
It started as a feast for the patron saints named Valentine by the Catholic Church during the 496 AD in an effort to overshadow and replace the pagan fesitval of Lupercalia, which based on my research, sounds pretty naughty.
Of course, Valentine's Day has evolved into a romantic holiday, starting in the 1400s, when hand-written letters and poems grew in popularity. In the 1800s, commercially produced cards were produced. That's when candy and flowers became popular gifts.
Like every holiday, Valentine's Day has become commercialized beyond anything that could have been envisioned in the 1800s. Now only are cards, flowers and candy given, fancy dinners and gifts of jewelry, even lavish vacations, are given.
Valentine's Day has given rise to two other holidays. They're sort of holidays, anyway.
One is Galentine's Day, on Feb. 13.
Invented apparently by the TV show "Parks and Recreation," the lead character celebrated by getting together with her besties for a brunch of waffles and gift giving to celebrate platonic friendship. That sounds good to me.
Even though it was a fictional holiday on a fictional show, some businesses have accommodated the new celebration by offering special happy hours, group spa discounts and brunch deals to single women who want to celebrate their closest and most dependable friends.
Maybe not just single women. The character who created Galentine's Day, Leslie Knope, explains it this way:'
"Every Feb. 13, my ladyfriends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas.”
On the less positive side, Singles Awareness Day is Feb. 15, meant for single people who so despise Valentine’s Day.
Started in 2001 by high schooler Dustin Barnes, the day was made official when it was copyrighted in 2005. Barnes has since married, but many continue to celebrate with their friends. Instead of still being a day shoppers can get discounted candy, Singles Awareness Day has become a time to love everyone -- friends, neighbors, family -- regardless of your relationship status.
That sounds good to me, too.
