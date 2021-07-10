Brunch on the veranda: Does it get any more Southern? Or upscale? Or delicious?
That meal with the identity crisis — brunch — remains popular, even though we sometimes can’t decide what it should entail.
But feel free to have whatever you want for brunch.
As a rule, we create a menu that’s part breakfast and part lunch, so guests can choose their own direction.
Here are a few recipes that will fit the bill.
HAM-AND-CHEESE WAFFLES
from bonappetit.com
1 3⁄4 cups flour
1 tablespoon sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon kosher salt
3 large egg whites
3 large egg yolks
1 cup (2 sticks) melted butter
1 cup buttermilk
3⁄4 cup soda water
Non-stick vegetable oil spray
1 cup thinly-cut strips of ham
3 /4 cup shredded sharp white cheddar
Maple syrup
Preheat oven to 300°. Heat waffle iron until very hot. Whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and kosher salt in a large bowl. Using an electric mixer, beat egg whites in a medium bowl until medium-soft peaks form. Whisk egg yolks, melted butter, buttermilk, and soda water in a medium bowl; gradually whisk into dry ingredients. Fold in egg whites.
Coat waffle iron with non-stick vegetable oil spray. Pour batter onto iron, spreading it into corners (amount of batter needed will vary according to machine). Scatter 1 rounded Tbsp. ham and 1 Tbsp. white cheddar over each waffle. Cook until golden brown and cooked through. Transfer to a baking sheet; keep waffles warm in oven between batches. Serve with butter and warm maple syrup.
SPINACH AND CHEESE STRATA
from purewow.com
1 1⁄4 cups whole milk
5 large eggs
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1⁄4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
3 cloves garlic, minced
1⁄2 cup sliced green onions
1 (12-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
6 cups (1-inch) cubed challah bread
3⁄4 cup shredded Swiss cheese, divided
3⁄4 cup shredded Gruyere cheese, divided
1⁄4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, divided
In a large bowl, whisk together milk, eggs, Dijon and nutmeg; season with salt and pepper, to taste; set aside.
Melt butter in a 12-inch oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat. Stir garlic, green onions and spinach until heated through, about 3-5 minutes. Remove from heat.
Stir in bread cubes and gently toss to combine. Pour milk mixture evenly over the top. Stir in 1⁄2 cup Swiss, 1⁄2 cup Gruyere, and 2 tablespoons Parmesan.
Cover and place in the refrigerator for at least 8 hours or overnight.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Remove strata from the refrigerator, let sit for 30 minutes.
Sprinkle with remaining 1⁄4 cup Swiss, 1⁄4 cup Gruyere and 2 tablespoons Parmesan.
Place into oven and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until puffed, golden brown and cooked through.
Serve immediately.
HONEY BRICK TOAST
from spoonforkbacon.com
¼ cup unsalted butter, softened
3 tablespoons sweetened condensed milk
2 tablespoons honey plus extra for drizzling
1 large egg yolk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract or paste
¼ teaspoon salt
12 slices thick cut brioche
toppings
1 pound fresh strawberries, hulled and chopped
juice of 1⁄2 lemon
1 teaspoon sugar
3 cups soft to medium whipped cream
coconut flakes toasted, optional
Preheat oven to 350˚F.
Place butter, condensed milk and honey into mixing bowl and whisk together until fully combined. Add egg yolk, vanilla and salt and continue to whisk together. Set aside.
Make diamond patterned diagonal cuts through each slice of bread (about 1 inch apart), making sure not to slice completely through to the bottoms.
Spread 2 to 3 tablespoons honey batter over each slice of bread until fully covered.
Transfer brioche onto a parchment lined baking sheet about 1⁄2 inch apart (may need 2 baking sheets).
Allow brioche to sit for about 10 minutes, then transfer to the oven and bake for 14 to 16 minutes or until brioche has to a golden brown.
While brioche is toasting, combine strawberries, lemon juice and sugar into another mixing bowl and toss together.
Remove from oven and cool, about 10 minutes.
Top brick toast with about ¼ cup of whipped cream a couple spoonfuls of strawberries, a sprinkle of coconut flakes, and a drizzle of honey. Serve immediately.
RHUBARD-STRAWBERRY TART
from marthastewart.com
1 large egg yolk
2 to 4 tablespoons ice water
1 1⁄4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon coarse salt
1 stick cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces
Vegetable-oil cooking spray
12 ounces rhubarb, cut on the diagonal into 1-inch pieces (3 cups)
8 ounces strawberries, hulled and cut into 1⁄2-inch pieces (1 1⁄4 cups)
3⁄4 cup sugar
1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons cornstarch
3⁄4 teaspoon coarse salt
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Crust: Lightly beat yolk and 2 tablespoons ice water in a small bowl until combined.
Pulse flour, sugar, and salt in a food processor to combine. Add butter and process until mixture resembles coarse meal, about 15 seconds. With machine running, add yolk mixture in a slow, steady stream. Pulse until mixture holds together; if dough is still too dry, add additional ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time. Shape dough into a disk and wrap in plastic. Refrigerate until firm, at least 30 minutes and up to overnight.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees with racks in middle and bottom. Coat bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray. Let dough stand until pliable. On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough slightly thicker than 1⁄8 inch. Cut out an 11-inch round. Fit into bottom and up sides of prepared pan. Freeze 15 minutes.
Filling: Stir together rhubarb, strawberries, sugar, cornstarch, salt, and lemon juice in a large bowl. Pour into tart shell. Bake, with a foil-lined rimmed baking sheet on bottom rack to catch juices, until bubbling in center, about 1 hour, 15 minutes. (If browning too quickly, tent with foil during last 15 minutes.) Remove from oven. Release sides of pan immediately. Let tart cool on pan base on a wire rack before cutting into wedges and serving warm or room temperature.
