It's true you are what you eat, to an extent, anyway. We can strengthen our immune systems by exercising, getting proper rest and eating healthy foods, like the immunity boosters listed here.
While they can be prepared simply, and some of them not cooked at all, but there are certainly ways to jazz up these foods.
But be careful: Not everyone can consume all of these immunity boosters. For instance, turmeric should be avoided by those with gall bladder problems, bleeding disorders, GERD, iron deficiency, liver disease and other problems.
SAVORY GARLIC AND GINGER ROASTED ALMONDS
1 cup almonds
1 tbsp soy sauce
½ tsp ground ginger
½ tsp garlic powder
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.
Spread almonds in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Bake 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine soy sauce, ground ginger, garlic powder and 1 tablespoon of water. Whisk together with a fork until combined.
Remove almonds from the oven and immediately pour into the bowl with the soy mixture. Stir until almonds are evenly coated.
Spreak almonds back on the baking sheet and bake 5 to 8 minutes more, until almonds are dry.
Remove from oven and let cool completely. Store art room temperature in an airtight container for up to two weeks.
TURMERIC CHICKEN AND RICE
One 4 1/2-pound chicken, cut into 8 pieces
Kosher salt
Freshly ground pepper
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 1/2 teaspoons ground turmeric
1 small onion, chopped
1 tablespoon finely chopped peeled fresh ginger
4 garlic cloves, minced
2 plum tomatoes, chopped
2 teaspoons curry powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
2 cups jasmine rice
3 bay leaves
1 1/2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce
3 cups chicken stock
Plain whole yogurt, sliced cucumbers, mint leaves and lime wedges, for serving
Season the chicken with salt and pepper. In a large enameled cast-iron casserole or Dutch oven, melt the butter and sprinkle with the turmeric. Add the chicken skin side down and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned on both sides, 8 minutes total. Transfer the chicken to a plate.
Add the onion, ginger and garlic to the casserole and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to brown, about 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, curry powder, cinnamon, cumin and rice and stir constantly until fragrant, about 1 minute. Return the chicken to the pot, skin side up. Add the bay leaves, fish sauce and chicken stock and bring to a boil over high heat.
Cover and simmer over low heat for 10 minutes. Adjust the lid to cover partially and simmer until the rice is cooked, 10 to 15 minutes longer. Remove from the heat, uncover and let stand for 5 minutes. Serve with yogurt, cucumbers, mint and lime wedges.
THE ULTIMATE CRAB DIP
1 cup cubed white bread, crusts removed (1 1/2 oz.)
2⁄3 cup whole milk
1 1⁄2 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 tsp. fresh oregano, minced
1⁄3 cup minced yellow onion (1 3/4 oz.)
11 oz. king crab meat, cooked and roughly shredded (1 lb. 6 oz. in shells)
2 Tbsp. heavy cream
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
1⁄3 cup grated Grana Padano or Gruyère cheese (1/2 oz.)
8 slices toasted country bread
Preheat broiler to high heat and warm a cast-iron medium serving dish over a low flame while you prepare the crab.
Combine the bread and milk in a small bowl and set aside for 5 minutes. Purée the milk and bread in a blender until very smooth, then force the mixture through a fine mesh strainer.
In a 3-quart saucepan, warm the olive oil over medium-low heat. Add the oregano and sauté gently, just until it becomes fragrant and begins to sizzle, about 2 minutes. Add the onion and continue sautéing for 5–6 minutes, until the onion is translucent and soft. Add the crab and the milk mixture to the pan and stir gently until thoroughly combined and warm. Remove the pan from the stove and fold in the heavy cream. Season to taste with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Transfer the crab mixture to your preheated serving dish. Evenly cover the dip with the cheese and broil for 5 minutes. Allow the crab dip to rest for 5 minutes before serving with toasted country bread.
ALMOND CHICKEN STIR FRY
1 1/2 c chicken broth
4 tbsp cooking sherry see notes for substitute
2 1/2 tbsp cornstarch
4 tsp soy sauce
2 chicken breasts large, cut into bite size pieces
1 egg white
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp sugar
2 carrots diced
2 stalks celery diced
6-8 mushrooms sliced
1 red pepper sliced thinly
1/2 cup whole almonds
1 tsp ginger fresh, minced
3 green onions chopped, for garnish
oil vegetable or canola, for cooking
Combine chicken broth, 2 tbsp sherry or substitute, 1 1/2 tbsp of cornstarch, sugar and soy sauce and ginger.
Bring to a boil in a sauce pan and allow to boil for 5 minutes It will thicken.
Place chicken into 2 tbsp sherry or substitute, 1 Tbsp cornstarch, egg white, and salt. Allow to sit while you chop the vegetables.
Heat oil in wok or frying pan. Add chicken and cook until light brown.
Depending on the size of wok or pan you may need to do in batches. You want it in a single layer.
Drain on a paper towel and repeat until all chicken is cooked.
Add nuts into remaining oil and stir fry a few minutes until brown and toasted. Remove and set aside.
Add in carrots (add more oil if needed) and cook until crisp tender. Then add in celery, mushroom, and red pepper and cook until tender. Add chicken and nuts back in and pour in sauce. Stir until everything is hot. Serve over rice.
EASY SAUTEED SPINACH
2 large bunches spinach, about 1 pound
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
3 cloves garlic, sliced
Salt to taste
Clean and prep the spinach:
Cut off the thick stems of the spinach and discard. Clean the spinach by filling up your sink with water and soaking the spinach to loosen any sand or dirt. Drain the spinach and then repeat, soaking and draining. Put the spinach in a salad spinner to remove any excess moisture.
Sauté the garlic:
Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet on medium high heat. Add the garlic and sauté for about 30 seconds, until the garlic just begins to brown.
Add the spinach to the pan and cook:
Add the spinach to the pan, packing it down a bit if you need to with your hand. Use a couple of spatulas (or tongs) to lift the spinach and turn it over in the pan, so you coat more of it with the olive oil and garlic. Do this a couple of times. Cover the pan and cook for 1 minute. Uncover and turn the spinach over again. Cover the pan and cook for an additional minute. Remove from heat and drain the excess liquid: After 2 minutes of covered cooking the spinach should be completely wilted. Remove from heat.
Drain any excess liquid from the pan. Add a little more olive oil, if you wish. Then, sprinkle with salt to taste. Serve immediately.
WINTER FRUIT SALAD
8 oranges
4 grapefruit, preferably pink
1 pineapple
6 kiwis
1 ½ cups pomegranate seeds, optional
On a cutting board, using a sharp knife, cut off top and bottom of an orange. Moving the orange around and cutting top to bottom, slice off the peel and white pith. Working over a large bowl, cut in between membranes to remove orange segments, catching juice in bowl as you go. Repeat with remaining oranges and grapefruit.
Cut off top and bottom of pineapple. Remove rough outside of pineapple by slicing it off from top to bottom. Cut pineapple in half lengthwise, then cut each half in half again, also lengthwise. Slice out core. Cut pineapple into chunks; add to bowl. Peel kiwis and cut in half lengthwise. Slice kiwis into bowl with other fruit. Gently toss fruit to mix. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours.
Sprinkle fruit salad with pomegranate seeds just before serving, if desired.
