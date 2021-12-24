It's a new year -- and a new menu
If you're still planning a New Year's Eve party, these recipes will be a hit. But don't confine them to the first of the year; many of them will work for birthday parties, tailgating or any special event.
MAPLE-GLAZED SAUSAGE BLINIS
from olivemagazine.com
30 cocktail sausages
oil
1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard
2 tablespoons maple syrup, plus extra to serve
30 cocktail blinis (small, savory pancakes made with leavened batter)
chives, finely chopped
Heat the oven to 200C/fan 180C/gas 6. Put the sausages into a roasting tin, drizzle with a little oil and roast for 15 minutes, tossing regularly, until golden and crisp. Add the mustard and maple syrup, toss and cook for 5-10 minutes or until sticky and caramelised. Cool slightly then cut in half lengthways.
Heat the blinis following pack instructions.
Put two sausage halves and some glaze onto each blini then sprinkle with chives and pour over more maple syrup to serve.
SPARKLING ROSE AND STRAWBERRY PUNCH
from taste.com.au
1/2 cup sugar
1 1/2 cups strawberries, hulled
4 sprigs fresh thyme
2 cups ice cubes
750ml bottle rosé wine, chilled
2 cups chilled soda water
Place sugar and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring, for 3 to 4 minutes or until sugar has dissolved. Increase heat to high. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low. Simmer for 3 to 4 minutes or until thickened slightly. Remove from heat.
Thinly slice 2 strawberries. Add to sugar syrup with ½ the thyme. Stir to combine. Set aside to cool completely.
Thinly slice remaining strawberries. Place ice cubes in a 1.5-litre-capacity jug. Add sugar syrup mixture, strawberries, remaining thyme, wine and soda water. Stir gently to combine. Serve.
BEST SHRIMP COCKTAIL
from acouplecooks.com
For the shrimp
1 pound large 16 to 20 count shrimp (tail-on and deveined)
1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
1/2 lemon
Lemon wedges, for serving
For the sauce
1/2 cup organic ketchup
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 tablespoon white vinegar
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
2 tablespoons prepared horseradish, or more to taste
1/4 teaspoon hot sauce
Thaw the shrimp (place it in the refrigerator over night, or day of place it in a strainer and allow a steady stream of cold water to defrost it for about 15 minutes).
Bring 12 cups of water to boil with 1 teaspoon kosher salt and lemon juice from the 1/2 lemon.
Prepare a bowl of ice water.
Add the shrimp and cook about 2 minutes (more or less time depending on size of shrimp), until bright pink and cooked through. Remove the shrimp with a slotted spoon and place it directly into the ice water bath to stop the cooking.
Meanwhile, stir together the sauce ingredients. Taste and adjust horseradish to your preference.
Remove the shells from the shrimp, leaving the shell of the tail on. Discard the shells.
Pat the shrimp dry, and sprinkle it with 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt and few squirts from lemon wedges.
Serve on a platter over ice with lemon wedges and cocktail sauce. Leftover shrimp keeps up to 3 days refrigerated.
CARMALIZED ONION DIP
from acouplecooks.com
¼ cup olive oil
4 large white onions
¼ cup red wine
½ teaspoon fine sea salt or kosher salt, plus more as needed
2 cups sour cream
1 cup Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon tamari or soy sauce
Dash of freshly ground black pepper
Finely chop the onions. In a large saucepan over medium heat, warm the olive oil. Add the onions and saute for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring often, until golden brown. Add the red wine and saute until the wine is cooked off, about 10 minutes more. Remove from the heat, add the salt, and let cool.
Once cooled, transfer to a medium mixing bowl and fold in the sour cream, yogurt, and soy sauce. Season with pepper and more salt, if needed. Cover and transfer to the refrigerator and chill for at least 30 minutes before serving. Can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
SPARKLING ICE CREAM
from delish.com
2 c. heavy cream
1 (14.5-oz.) can sweetened condensed milk
2 tbsp. honey
2 tbsp. Prosecco
Gold and silver sprinkles, for garnish
In a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, or using a hand mixer, beat heavy cream until stiff peaks form, 5 minutes. Fold in sweetened condensed milk and honey until fully combined, then fold in prosecco.
Transfer mixture to a 9-x-5" loaf pan and top with sprinkles. Freeze for 5 hours. When ready to serve, let soften 10 minutes. Serve in flutes with more Prosecco if desired.