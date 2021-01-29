AUGUSTA Rose Hill claimed its eighth victory, and the Lady Royals’ third in row, with a 68-46 win at Augusta on Friday night.

Baylee Trimble lead a trio in double figures with 21 points. Bellamee Sparks netted 19 points and Gabby Karle added 13 for Rose Hill (8-4).

Regan Tackett collected 19 points for the Lady Panthers.

The Lady Royals play Sciotoville Community, Ohio on Monday.

ROSE HILL    16    13    21    18    —    68

AUGUSTA    14    7    6    19    —    46

Rose Hill (68) — Sparks 19, Stephens 6, Trimble 21, Karle 13, VanKeuren 3, Newell 6, Wright.

Augusta (46) — R. Tackett 19, L. Tackett 3, Young 5, Wene, Bradford, Hinson 10, Jones 3, Fields, Kiskaden, Jett, Brooks 6.

