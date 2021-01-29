AUGUSTA Rose Hill claimed its eighth victory, and the Lady Royals’ third in row, with a 68-46 win at Augusta on Friday night.
Baylee Trimble lead a trio in double figures with 21 points. Bellamee Sparks netted 19 points and Gabby Karle added 13 for Rose Hill (8-4).
Regan Tackett collected 19 points for the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Royals play Sciotoville Community, Ohio on Monday.
ROSE HILL 16 13 21 18 — 68
AUGUSTA 14 7 6 19 — 46
Rose Hill (68) — Sparks 19, Stephens 6, Trimble 21, Karle 13, VanKeuren 3, Newell 6, Wright.
Augusta (46) — R. Tackett 19, L. Tackett 3, Young 5, Wene, Bradford, Hinson 10, Jones 3, Fields, Kiskaden, Jett, Brooks 6.