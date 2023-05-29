I continue to be amazed that my friends have eaten at places in the Tri-State I didn’t know existed. While dining with friends at lunch one Monday, Lynn Goebel and Theresa Montague talked about their amazing dining experience at La Famiglia located at 1327 6th Avenue in Huntington.
What? Scrumptious, authentic Italian food and I hadn’t been there.
In mentioning this to others I was told by good friend Terri Clark it was her favorite dining spot. I will have to say, however, there were many, like myself, who had not eaten nor heard of La Famiglia.
Let me acquaint you if you haven’t. Opened in 2011 the restaurant used to be a house. It is run by Ralph Hagly and his two sons, Jordan and Joseph.
There is a lovely outdoor seating area both on the spacious porch and the lower deck yard.
Last week when Dustin visited I got reservations (suggested for seating) and fell in love.
As soon as we parked and walked into the courtyard seating and stepped on the porch I could spell the delicious aromas inside. I was hooked.
Cassidy, our service, provided lovely attention throughout the entire experience.
Everything is christened in their wood fired Italian oven.
Their mezzaluna’s are large “Half Moon” shaped flatbread sandwiches. One example is the muffuletta mezz which is sliced salami, capicola, and mortadella with imported Stuzzichella (diced giardinera mix) white balsamic vinaigrette, fresh arugula, marinated onion, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese.
I saw some pizzas fly by which looked divine, They pizzas are 12-inch traditional Napolitano style pizza made with 100% imported Italian flour and baked to order in their 800 degree wood fired oven. I remember visiting Pepe’s Pizza, also Napolitana, and waiting up to an hour every time I visited New Haven.
We both decided on homemade pasta dishes. I chose the Chicken Cosenza, fire roasted chicken breast served with creamy Pasta Cosenza, made with basil pesto, cherry tomatoes, fresh arugula, and pecorino cheese. Dustin chose the Burrata La Rosa, homemade pasta in a creamy tomato Rosa sauce with cherry tomatoes, basil, arugula, and fresh burrata cheese. Their special of the day was a salmon dish so we ordered a side of the salmon.
Everything was deliziosa! (Service 10+, Quantity of food 10+, Quality of food 10+, Atmosphere 10+, Company and conversation 10+)
Isn’t it the best of times when you have an evening and you can just focus all your attention on one of your children over a fabulous meal? You can rediscover just how much you appreciate the outstanding individual they have become and how great these moments are. And nothing makes it better than a wonderful meal shared between mom and child.
I didn’t mention the homemade bread, but all agree one of the best things about going to an Italian restaurant is the fresh baked bread served with olive oil dip that appears immediately upon being seated. We took the extra bread home and heated with butter and jam for breakfast the following morning. I also made two additional meals from my entrée the following day.
If you haven’t been to La Famiglia’s go soon. If you have been, lan to return. It’s definitely on my revisit.
One last notation ….they are closed on Sunday and Monday and only open for dinner Tuesday–Saturday.
Ciao buona giornata.
Bon Appétit
Norma Meek