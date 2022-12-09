ASHLAND The Ashland-Greenup County girls basketball game had all the makings of an instant classic on Friday night.
The Kittens escaped a pesky Musketeers team to win, 58-57. Ashland was able to run the clock out on an inbounds play after Greenup County had pulled within one point on two made Rachel Bush free throws with 7.5 seconds remaining.
After the Musketeers had tied the game at 49 with 3:02 remaining, the Kittens used an 8-3 spurt to give themselves some cushion.
During that stretch, Ashland got 3-pointers from both Gabby Karle and Jaidyn Gulley to fall. The Kittens had made just three 3-point shots as a team up to that point.
Greenup County got a triple of its own to answer courtesy of Emily Maynard, pulling the Musketeers back to within one with 37.1 seconds left.
Maynard led all scorers with 24 points and also had 12 rebounds. She had 21 points in the second half.
Karle, who played for Greenup County last year, gave her team the decisive point on a free throw with 25.4 seconds showing on the game clock.
The Kittens were led in scoring by Kenleigh Woods, who had 21 points. Ella Sellars added 18.
Ashland improves to 4-1 to open the year, and the Musketeers fall to 2-2.
