VANCEBURG Friday’s late second-quarter sequence told the story.
Lewis County had pulled to within 26-23 against visiting Ashland with 2:19 to go in the second quarter on Sarah Paige Weddington’s three points in 28 seconds – whereupon the Kittens finished with a 7-0 run, a 35-23 halftime lead and a 60-43 win.
Ashland won its fifth straight game and improved to 6-1. Kenleigh Woods led the Kittens with 17 points, and Ella Sellars added 15.
The Lions were playing shorthanded. Point guard Liv Campbell was out with a sprained left ankle she suffered in a 40-35 win over Bracken County.
It would have been wrong to ignore Ashland’s defense, which allowed 46 points a game into Friday. The Kittens’ 1-2-1-1 full-court press stymied the Lions all night. After a Weddington free throw with 1:51 before intermission, Lewis County didn’t score again until Kaitlyn Gilbert’s 3 from the right corner with 2:36 to go in the third.
After Ashland took a 28-23 advantage, the Kittens hurried away. In order: Jenna DeLaney for two from the right corner, Woods’s steal from Weddington and layup, and Gabby Karle’s steal, score and free throw with 20.5 seconds to go.
Ashland may have known things were going well a little more than two minutes into the third quarter, when the Kittens’ Aryanna Gulley tilted her head behind her and knocked down a reverse layup.
Lewis County’s (5-2) two-game win string ended. Weddington led the Lions with 16 points.
