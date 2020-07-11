Nothing says “SUMMER!” like tie-dye. Perhaps I’m a bit of a ’60s flower child at heart. I even bought two pairs of tie-dyed shoes that I am sure will find their way into my regular rotation (when I’m wearing shoes, that is!)
The first project we are going to do is actually removing color, it takes less time and you probably have everything you need to do the project right now without even going to the store.
Supplies:
A dark colored shirt
Bleach
Water
Rubber bands
Directions:
Wet your selected shirt. I used a black T-shirt but really any dark shirt will work with varying degrees of success. While the shirt is wet, decide if you want to make a design or just go wild. If you select a certain design, roll your shirt now and secure it with rubber bands.
Place your shirt on a protected service in a well-ventilated area (outside away from pets and plants works best. I did mine in a bucket in the yard) and carefully pour the bleach over it. Within minutes you will see the colors begin to change. At that time you can decide if you want to add bleach to another area. Give it a few minutes to spread, but don’t wait too long because the bleach can cause holes in your fabric.
Cut the rubber bands away and rinse your shirt. You will want to keep rinsing until the water runs clear just like in regular tie-dyeing. Lay your shirt flat or hang to dry and you’ll be able to see how wonderful your creation turned out.
At this time, you could also use dye to add different colors back into your shirt by pouring dye on to the bleached areas.
•
The instructions for how to tie-dye are on every package of dye, but I thought we could have a refresher course on folding to achieve certain looks.
Spiral:
Pinch the center of your shirt and start tightly twisting it until the shirt is a flat disc shape. Use rubber bands to secure and add the dye.
Fan fold:
Just as the name implies, with the shirt lying flat start accordion folding from top to bottom or side to side. Fasten with rubber bands.
Twist:
Going from one should to the opposite bottom hem, twist the shirt into a long rope. Secure the ends and pour the dye along the length of shirt. After at least 10 minutes, remove the rubber bands and repeat the twist from the other side. Pour a different, complementary color along the new twist.
Shadow:
Wet your shirt and place it in a bowl of dye. After 15 minutes, raise the top 1/3 of the shirt out of the dye, wait another 15 minutes and pull the shirt up from the dye leaving only about the bottom third in the dye. After 15 more minutes, remove the shirt and rinse. This technique can also be used with different colors, remembering to start with the lightest shadow and move to the darkest.
Peace, Love, and Happy Crafting!
KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.