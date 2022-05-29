GRAYSON The City of Grayson wrapped up it’s Memory Days celebration on Sunday, capping off a four-day event that took over most of downtown.
It began on Thursday with Window Display judging, a flag retirement by local Boy Scouts and an ice cream social at Bayless Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Opening Ceremonies began at 6 p.m. on Main Street, with Dance With Hope Studio, Center Stage Studio and Cosmic Athletic Allstars. Children’s inflatables were available, and a rock climbing wall was set up behind Horton and Brown Pharmacy. Music was provided by Evergreen at 8:30 p.m. and the Chris Feller Band at 9:30 p.m.
The rock climbing wall and inflatables were available again on Friday, both from 4 to 8 p.m. The Friends of the Library had a book sale from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Grayson Volunteer Fire department hosted a barbecue and fish fry starting at 4 p.m.
Dionysus Beverage Center had a wine tasting from 4 to 8 p.m. The East Carter High School artists showcased their art from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Grayson Gallery and Art Center.
Memory Days at the Gap! showcased the music with “The Goodfellas”, and emcee Mike Nelson introduced music by Kaleb Mullins and the Witness, Shelby Lore and the Shane Runyon Band.
Droves braved the threat of bad weather to attend the Grayson Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, enjoying pancakes, bacon and sausage.
Many also participated in a 5K run/walk to benefit Mental Health Awareness Month or to participate in the “Future Stars of Sports” softball tournament at 9:30 a.m.
The Carter County Cruiser’s Club celebrated its 40th anniversary with a car show at Pritchard Elementary.
Dog lovers took over the streets at 10 a.m. for the annual dog jog, and a children’s train ride was available at the First Church parking lot. The library hosted another book sale, and the art gallery hosted a “Second Look Saturday” for high school student art.
The Memory Days Parade began at 1 p.m., with Mayor George Steele as grand marshal with celebrity Chef Jason Smith serving as parade judge. Jill York and Mike Nelson emceed the parade. At 4 p.m. there was “Memory Day Madness," an Ohio Valley Wresting match, and music on stage by The Return, From the Hills and the Dustin Burchett Band.
The softball tournament continued on Sunday.
The Kiwanis Jeep Show, held to fund the accessible playground swings in the new park, was at 4 p.m. Once again the rock climbing wall and the inflatables were available, and the event wrapped up with Bluegrass Night. Hammertowne, Dan Rigsby & the Fly By Knights and Sideline performed two sets each to wind down the event.