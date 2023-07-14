Kentucky’s veterans spurred victory in the opening round of the GLOBL Jam on Wednesday in Toronto. Kentucky is representing the United States in the event.
Returnee Antonio Reeves scored 24 and West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell added 20 in an 81-73 triumph over Germany.
Reeves and Mitchell received support from starters DJ Wagner, Adou Thiero and Justin Edwards. Wagner, the team’s point guard, scored 16, connected on a pair of 3-pointers and dished out six assists. Thiero scored nine points and Edwards added four for the Wildcats.
Reeves scored 13 points to lead the Wildcats in the first half, while Mitchell knocked down three treys and scored 11 points in the second quarter.
Freshman and reigning Kentucky Mr. Basketball Reed Sheppard didn’t score, but the North Laurel product had six assists and pulled down three defensive rebounds.
Kentucky’s defense forced 22 turnovers and the Wildcats tallied 27 points off those miscues.
The Wildcats were without freshman Aaron Bradshaw and sophomore Ugonna Onyenso. Bradshaw didn’t make the trip to Toronto after having surgery on an injured foot. Onyenso injured his ankle at the end of a scrimmage against Africa on Tuesday. Onyenso was walking on crutches and wore a boot on his left ankle.
SHEPPARD SHINES IN FIRST STARTKentucky made it look easy in the GLOBL Jam on Thursday night.
The Wildcats led from start to finish in a 93-69 win over Team Canada. Kentucky will face Team Africa at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Toronto and will play in the gold medal game at 8 p.m. Sunday.
For the second straight game, Antonio Reeves led the Wildcats with 23 points. Reeves connected on three 3-pointers and led four players in double figures.
Kentucky freshmen Reed Sheppard and Justin Edwards combined for 30 points. They made five of Kentucky’s 11 shots from long range.
Sheppard knocked down back-to-back threes in the first half and finished with 14 points, four assists, four steals and a pair of blocks. Sheppard had a block and a steal that led to a highlight-reel dunk in the second half. Edwards connected on back-to-back treys in the second half while scoring 16.
Sheppard started alongside Rob Dillingham, Adou Thiero, Tre Mitchell and Reeves. Thiero added 11 points.
Kentucky had 27 assists on 35 field goals and collected 12 steals. Dillingham led the Wildcats with nine assists and Thiero added six rebounds and five assists.