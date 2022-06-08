CATLETTSBURG After months of plea negotiations, a jury trial has been set for an Ashland man accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl in the first few days of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Joseph Falor, 27, is set to go to trial on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor on Oct. 3, according to court records.
Boyd County Circuit Judge John Vincent set the date last Thursday, according to court records. Court records show negotiations were underway between November 2021 and April 2022.
Falor was charged on March 16, 2020, after the incident was reported to Kentucky State Police, records show.
A week later, records show Falor waived having his case go before a grand jury and opted to be charged via information -- meaning the prosecutor directly filed the charge with the court.
COVID-19 essentially shuttered court operations for more than a year in Kentucky, forcing many hearings to be conducted via Zoom. In December 2020, Falor was indicted by a grand jury on another count of first-degree sexual abuse, this time indicating conduct between April and November of 2019.
Court records do not indicate whether the charge relates to the same victim, or another victim.
In March 2021, a competency motion was filed by the Department of Public Advocacy -- in July of that year, Vincent found Falor to be competent to stand trial.
Falor has been held at the Boyd County Detention -- barring the period in which he was assessed -- since the day of his arrest.
