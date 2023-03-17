CATLETTSBURG A suspected drug dealer was arraigned on several charges on Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Theodoric A. Cochrum, 50, of Frankfort, was arrested following a traffic stop near Roberts Drive on Feb. 20.
Kentucky State Police reported smelling marijuana and subsequently searched Cochrum’s vehicle.
Per previous reports, troopers uncovered a gym bag containing a considerable amount of marijuana, meth, heroin, prescription amphetamines and Oxycontin inside.
Troopers also reportedly found two cellphones and drug paraphernalia.
Cochrum is later alleged to have admitted using a false name and social security number prior to his arrest.
In early March, Cochrum was indicted on charges of first-degree, second or more offense, trafficking more than two grams of methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, trafficking between 8 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana, second-degree trafficking in more than 10 dosage units of amphetamine, trafficking more than 10 dosage units of opiates, delivery or manufacturing drug paraphernalia, identity theft and giving an officer false identifying information.
While Cochrum told Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis he intended to hire an attorney, he consented to appointing a public defender for the purpose of his arraignment hearing.
Whitney Davis with the Department of Public Advocacy entered a not guilty plea on Cochrum’s behalf, waived a formal arraignment, requested a pre-trial conference and asked the court to consider a bond modification.
Davis asked the Commonwealth’s position in reference to bond in which Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Gary Conn said because of Cochrum’s significant criminal history, he opposed any change to the current requested $150,000.
Cochrum was previously arrested in Boyd County in October 2020 and was indicted on charges of first-degree trafficking meth, two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia two months later.
After reviewing Cochrum’s history, Davis said because of the potential danger to the community and criminal history, the bond would remain as set.
For now, Cochrum’s next court appearance will be on April 28, however, Davis instructed Cochrum once he obtained council, they could revisit the scheduled date if need be.