The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band practices from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at Vinson Middle School bandroom. Practice for the jazz band follows. New members are welcome.
Georgia Lucas, 98 of Rush died Thursday. Services will be Sunday, 2:00 p.m. at Malone Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday 6-9 p.m. and after 12 noon Sunday. www.malonefuneralhome.com
