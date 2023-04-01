I’m just going to start this column openly and honestly with a confession. I love pimple popping videos. And as I have watched them over the years, my preferences have widened.
I now also love videos about gingivitis treatment, ingrown hair removal, earwax plug removal, and ingrown toenail removal. My YouTube suggestions continue to expand my horizons. I just watched a guinea pig disimpactment the other day. I don’t know that those types of videos will join the regulars but I absolutely watched the entire thing from start to finish. (If you don’t know what any of those things listed above are, I do not recommend looking it up on the internet. It’s better just not to know in this case.)
When it comes to these videos, people tend to fall into one of two categories: love it or hate it. I know I’m not alone in loving them but neither are those who hate them. And I do see the haters’ point of view. The first video of this type that I ever watched was a cyst removal by dermatologist, Sandra Lee, who goes by Dr. PimplePopper online.
Honestly, when I first saw the video, I was horrified! It was really gross. And yet I couldn’t take my eyes off it. I didn’t understand what was happening and had to replay it with sound on. Once I understood that, it was like a switch flipped in my brain and it has never turned back off. I’ve been watching these videos since. So, why do some people love this stuff? I’ve been reading up on that recently and current research has an explanation. People who like these videos have certain traits in common.
The first trait is a higher tolerance to disgust. Disgust is one of our basic emotions along with happiness, sadness, fear, anger and guilt. Disgust is what we feel when we have deemed something to be repulsive to see, experience or think about. It often provokes a quick, strong response. In this case, though, pimple-popper-lovers are not disgusted. Researchers aren’t certain why the lovers have this higher tolerance or if it applies across the board to all possibly disgusting things. We just know this tolerance applies here.
The second trait deals with task completion. MRI scans of brain activity while watching these videos show that the parts of the brain associated with task completion are activated for lovers but not for haters. When watching one of these videos, the lovers of them have an expectation of completion of a task, i.e. the pimple, white head, or black head, will be removed. Task completion naturally provides a sense of satisfaction. When the brain feels a task has been completed it releases and activates dopamine, a neurochemical, responsible for feeling pleasure and pleasure is felt. Lovers feel satisfaction and literal pleasure from the video. (Also, random side note, most pimple-popper-lovers prefer extraction in one solid piece as it provides the most satisfaction and pleasure.)
The last trait is curiosity. Those who love these videos test as having higher levels of curiosity than those who hate them. These pimple-popper-lovers seem to be more willing to explore and push against their own boundaries to see what’s on the other side whereas haters aren’t as willing to go outside those boundaries.
It’s choice whether you watch such videos or not. There is nothing wrong with people who do. There is nothing wrong with people who don’t. Just a difference in preference based on brain activity.