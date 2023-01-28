I have these two expressions that I say. They are pretty important to me. Most people in my life have heard me say them at some point whether family, friends, colleagues, clients and/or strangers. There are some people in my life who have heard them and probably thought nothing of them. There are others who have heard them and truly understood my meaning. Interestingly enough, the people I’m most vulnerable with in my life are the ones who just innately understood. I didn’t have to explain what I meant. And these same people reciprocate by saying it back and they don’t have to explain that they’re reciprocating. I just understand because we’re speaking the same language.
The first expression is “I see you.” There are times where this is just a statement of fact. I’m looking for someone in a crowd and I tell them over the phone that I see them and I’m heading to them. Sometimes I will be trying to type a column for the paper and look over and see one of cats opening her mouth to bite a leaf on a plant that will make her sick. Again. I’ll tell her I see her as a squirt my water bottle at her shooing her away. Other times, I have a much deeper meaning. The deeper meaning of this expression is not describing an ocular ability. I’m describing an emotional ability, an intimacy. When I say “I see you” what I really mean is “I see into you. I see all of you. I understand you. I accept you.” That’s a lot to say. It’s a mouthful. So, I simplify to “I see you.”
My second phrase is “I got you.” It sounds grammatically wrong but emotionally it feels great. Well, at least to me it does. There are lighthearted ways I use this phrase too but then there is the deeper meaning. When I say “I got you” what I mean is “I will provide whatever support and backup is necessary until the situation is resolved or until I die whichever comes first.” I’m hoping literal death is never required but under certain circumstances, I’d like to think it’s a sacrifice I’d make for loved ones. My sister texted one day. Her babysitter fell through literally last minute. She has an incredibly important interview. I was in my car on my way to an appointment of my own. I texted “I got you.” She wrote back “k.” And that was the end of it. No more conversation was required. I rescheduled my appointment and picked up my nephew.
I am bringing these two expressions of mine to your attention because I think everyone wants to be seen, heard, understood and accepted just as they are. I know I do! It’s an intoxicating feeling. I think everyone wants stable, secure support that they don’t have to doubt or second guess. It does come at a price though. Reciprocity. And vulnerability. I know I said the “v” word. I know it’s scary to be vulnerable. We feel exposed and fear getting hurt. But vulnerability is the heart of personal growth and interpersonal relationships. So, I suggest you take an inventory of the people in your life. Ask yourself: who truly sees me AND who do I truly see? Who’s truly got me AND who do I truly got? And very importantly, does this person or persons know this. If not, tell them! Feel free to use whatever words work for you. Describe it any way that fits your life and relationships. Just make sure you have it and provide it.