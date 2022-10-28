Ashley Nash calls them “fur-family members.”
Nash is the office manager at Ashland Animal Clinic at 3101 13th Street. She and her colleagues consider their bi- and quadrupedal customers part of a family — a relationship made more painful when a pet has to be euthanized.
“We get to know these animals, we get to know their families,” Nash said. “Some of these pets, we have seen them when they came in for their first shots; we’ve seen them grow. We have animals, so we can’t help but put ourselves in those owners’ shoes … and know how difficult that decision can be, that whole process can be.”
A little more than 20 miles east of Ashland, Lisa Pappas gives families the dignity their pets deserve. She and her five employees run Halls Rome Pet Cemetery at 544 County Road 775 in Proctorville, Ohio.
For Pappas, cremating or burying beloved animals is a calling.
“Used to be, animal remains went out with the trash,” Pappas said. “Now, I know people’s pets aren’t rotting in the landfill. They’re getting a dignity (to the) end of their life.”
Pappas’s sister, Cara Nelson, opened Halls Rome in 1994. Pappas started out helping part-time.
“I was a stay-at-home mom,” Pappas said. “And then, in 2001, my husband (James Pappas) died, so I moved back to town and came in and started helping her. I was helping out because people love their pets more than they do their people.”
Like golfers who remember draining a 100-yard shot for an eagle with an 8-iron on a par-5 hole at least 20 years ago, Pappas recalled the first dog – Raven Ann Carter – and the family who came to her.
“It was a like a collie mix,” Pappas said. “I remember the name and everything. It was devastating. It was an older dog.”
Pappas said older people grieve harder over losing a pet.
“That’s all they have left, it’s very sad,” she said.
It’s no easier for Pappas or Nash to leave their work at the office.
About eight years ago, Pappas wondered why she was expressionless and not sad while others wept. She recalled a visit with her neighbor, Dr. Gary Patton, the former director of pastoral care at St. Mary Medical Center in Huntington.
“He said … you don’t really know these pets,” Pappas said. “Every good memory you have of a pet, you’re going to shed tears. I never thought about that.
“I try not to (cry) in front of people because it’s their time. When they walk out the door, I can sit and choke up. Old people get me the most — people that don’t have anyone else.”
Pappas does about 40 cremations and/or burials a month. She said cremation is the preferred option.
“And the reason behind that is, people can take their pets with them,” she said. “We’re a moving society, everybody moves.”
If a customer does not want the ashes, group cremations are done, with the ashes scattered on nearby land. Pappas used to spread them in a garden at the cemetery.
“It killed all my irises because the remains are hot,” Pappas said. “The next summer, my irises were all gone.”
When someone has a question about death, Nash simply listens.
“If you just listen to people, a lot of time they answer their own questions,” she said.
Halls Rome takes remains from local veterinarians, or Pappas and an employee will meet a customer at the office or go to the home during the day.
What Pappas will not do: go to someone’s home at night because it’s too dangerous. She remembers a Catlettsburg man who suffered from dementia.
“He didn’t know his dog had died, and he started bringing out knives and guns,” Pappas said. “He didn’t do anything; he was not nice, he was scary.”
In her blog post on hound101.com, Laura Horton offers five coping strategies: finding a safe place or person; being kind to yourself; making a memorial display for the animal; helping someone else; and knowing you haven’t lost the dog forever.
Pappas usually takes that advice.
“I believe God will take care of me,” she said. “There are times that I will get sad. It will bundle up all at one time, then you release it.”
Nash can relate to her customers’ pain. Her first dog, Bear, a 12-year-old black Labrador mix, has terminal inoperable cancer and is not long for this world.
“We don’t have kids, so he’s like our child,” Nash said. “I will probably be a mess, but it does give me peace knowing he’s had such a good life. We have loved him so much and will continue to love him. He will always be in our hearts. He’ll always be part of us.
“That gives me a little bit of peace, knowing that we have loved him the best that we could.”
Halls Rome Pet Cremation is available 24-7 at (740) 886-9888.