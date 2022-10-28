MOREHEAD Something fishy has been going on in Rowan County for nearly 51 years.
But there’s nothing problematic, shady or suspect.
The Minor E. Clark Fish Hatchery near Cave Run Lake, a 300-acre site nearly 10 miles southwest of Morehead, has been part of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife system since 1971.
More than 100 ponds produce nearly 4 million warm-water fish a year for release into Kentucky lakes, rivers and streams.
“We raise muskie, two strains of walleye … we raise striped bass, hybrid striped bass,” hatchery manager Rod Middleton said. “We did black-nose crappie this year and smallmouth bass and largemouth bass.”
Middleton said there’s no one most popular fish.
“I think crappie’s always been a popular sport fish,” Middleton said. “It depends on the the region and reservoir. Lake Cumberland’s known for its striped bass fishery. Those folks would argue that striped bass is the most important fish we raise in that area.
“We stock muskie in Cave Run, Green River Lake, Dewey Lake and Buckhorn Lake. As far as Cave Run Lake goes, you’ve got bass fishing and muskie fishing.”
The website aa-fishing.com lists 13 good lakes for walleye fishing: Barren River, Carr Creek, Dale Hollow, Fishtrap, Green River, Kentucky, Barkley, Cumberland, Laurel River, Martins Fork, Nolin River, Paintsville and Wood Creek.
The journey from the hatchery to your plate begins with fingerlings. Muskie fry are released when they grow to nine or 13 inches long.
“We raise fathead minnows and goldfish to feed ’em, to get ’em up to stocking size,” Middleton said. “We stock some streams at nine inches and major reservoirs are stocked at 13 inches.”
Largemouth bass are stocked at around five inches. Middleton said supplemental stockings of crappie were done this year.
According to pondinformer.com, black crappie can grow to about eight inches.
A water quality concern has arisen — blue-green algae.
Danci Johnston, an assistant biologist for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Northeast Fisheries District, said algae proliferation is more a problem in the reservoirs than in streams.
“It tends to occur more in stagnant water, and if you have enough water in the streams, they’re usually moving,” Johnston said. “It’s still possible in both, but usually when it’s hot and stagnant, a lot of blue-green algae blooms.”
Middleton said muskie fry are especially sensitive to algae because they spend the first week or two in the ponds skimming the surface.
“Blue-green algae tends to float to the very surface of the pond. That kind of covers up their gills, and I think they end up getting choked out,” he said. “It doesn’t affect most of our other species of fish as bad.”
Johnston said fish suffer when algae decomposes.
“Blue-green algae has a toxin inside of it,” she said. “When algae decomposes, the toxin is released, takes oxygen out of the water and kills the fish.”
Johnston said people may have a minor reaction if they ingest a lot of algae. “But cattle or dogs, if they consume it, even a relatively small amount, it is fatal for them,” she said.
Middleton mostly fishes for bass and a little bit for crappie, but you can usually find him hunting for deer or turkey.
“When you work with fish all day long, it’s hard for me to get into the habit of fishing,” Middleton said. “I hunt a lot more than I fish.”
The hatchery is at 120 Fish Hatchery Road, Morehead. For more information, call (606) 783-8650.