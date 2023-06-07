My close association with Ashland ended with graduation from Ashland High School in 1955.
My emotional connection never ended. For 3 years I distributed the Independent to south Ashland residents, including the wealthy scrap metal business owner.
It was that experience and the guidance of teachers at Putnam Jr. High and ASH, that augmented the foundation of family.
I wish I could thank Ms. Osborn, Ms. Davis, and others whose names elude my memory, but whose influence is an ingredient of the man I have become. Thank you, Ashland.
Thomas Budesheim
North Potomac, MD