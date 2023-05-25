Sunflowers show light even in darkness of war
The sunflower has long been a beloved symbol of the Ukrainian national identity. It is a vibrant flower that symbolizes peace and resistance. After the Chernobyl nuclear plant disaster in 1986, Ukrainians planted sunflowers in the devastated area.
The flowers not only represented renewal and hope, but they helped extract toxins from the soil.
In Christianity, the sunflower is a symbol of God's love turned upward toward the sun trying to find the 'light'.
A Ukrainian lady was approached a Russian invader and said "take these seeds and put them in your pockets so at least the sunflowers will grow when you lie down here and die."
She was speaking to a Russian invader at the time.
But regardless of the tragedy of war, the sunflower can teach us all a lesson; look up to the sun where we can see 'light', the 'light' of Christ everyday!
Kathy Chamis
Ashland