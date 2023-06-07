Get the facts straight about Beshear
I’d like to respond to a recent submission from Suzanne Griffith. As the former state representative for the 15th house district, and a 1975 graduate of Paul G. Blazer High School, I believe the claims made by Ms. Griffith need a serious “fact check.”
Governor Beshear is benefitting from policies that were passed before he was elected. Had he been in office, he likely would have vetoed them! If you listen to him carefully when he talks about
all of the economic development that is currently in progress and the budget, he says just enough to make people think he is responsible, when in fact, he’s not.
The truth is, it is Republicans who have worked hard to create the strongest budget reserve fund in history, despite the Governor, who ridiculed the budget process. House Chair Petrie, Vice-Chair Reed and Senate Chair McDaniel deserve the credit. They spent countless hours crafting a responsible budget, something we’d not had for years under Democrat leadership. I know Representatives Bentley and Sharp led on this, too.
People love to talk about the unemployment rate, but they omit another important statistic: the number of workers. In fact, according to the federal government, there are fewer Kentuckians employed today than the day Beshear took office. While Republicans believe we should empower people to get into the workplace, Beshear doesn’t seem concerned about that.
He’s also supported every irresponsible Biden spending bill, which even President Obama’s former top economist says has caused 40-year high inflation.
I’d ask voters in Ashland and the region to remember that, during COVID, Beshear declared church and surgeries nonessential while liquor stores and abortion clinics were considered essential. We were
prohibited from traveling, yet he took his family to Florida. Big box stores could operate but not our
small businesses.
That’s Andy Beshear’s record. If you hear otherwise, it’s simply not true.
Melinda Gibbons Prunty
Belton, KY