For many years now, the media as well as most candidates for office have stressed transparency in government, and rightly so.
Grayson city officials should adhere to that as well. We’re a tiny town of about 4,000 people.
The $800,000 budget deficit is nothing short of astronomical. If you think of it in comparison to population it would be like a city the size of Ashland being about $4 million in the red. What happened?
Who’s been minding the store, so to speak?
Before doubling taxes or annexing, etc., I think the council owes the citizens of Grayson a full explanation.
Then, on top of it all, there’s a proposal for huge raises for the police department and more modest raises for everyone else.
At a time of record inflation and enormous gas prices, this seems ludicrous. Now’s not the time.
Most people I know as well as businesses are having to tighten their belts.
This appears to be a terrible management problem.
Throwing this mess on the taxpayers is bad enough, but at least it should warrant an open explanation.
Tim Morris
Grayson