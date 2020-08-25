I love reading differing opinions from local people. But one pet peeve of mine is when someone repeats a soundbite from their viewpoint without researching it further — often simply because it was stated by one or more people they respect or in a position of authority.
Last week I read a letter in which the lady not only stated facts without understanding; in one particular instance, it was a statement that had been researched and found to be a lie.
One of the things I’ve learned in my lifetime is even good people can turn gossip into gospel. It’s much easier to sell a lie than give the truth away. But it takes a little truth to make a lie believable.
Say my husband’s favorite cousin was in town. I’m sick and don’t feel like cooking. So they go out to eat. They are laughing, touching, etc. You see it and think my husband is having an affair. So you tell others on the premise of starting a prayer chain to pray for us or call down fire from heaven on him (depending on your beliefs). Ever played the rumor game? By the time it gets back to me, all the particulars such as the date, what she looked like, etc., are no longer there. If I’m insecure, I am devastated. Maybe even considering divorce.
To me, that is the far left and far right with politics now. Neither is looking for truth. They just want to push their agenda and it doesn’t matter who gets run over and hurt in the process. If the paper had to play Big Brother to every letter there wouldn’t be any time for the news.
All I want to ask is if something bothers someone enough to write about it, please research all the facts surrounding it — not just the spin that fits your belief. Otherwise, you risk being little more than the town gossip and not even worth listening to.
As Christians, we are told to be peacemakers. Instead, many are so involved in politics it has destroyed long friendships and whole families. We’re supposed to be sharing the love of Christ, not half-truths and lies.
Sylvia McClelland-Morrison
Ashland
Too many flaws
with mail-in votes
I do not understand how anyone could think that mail-in voting could be a good idea. There are too many other options available. In the first place, absentee ballots have worked well in the past. True, there would be a lot more of them in the current situation.
Another option would be to increase the number of days, broken down alphabetically.
My main concern with mail-in ballots is the sorry condition of voter registration records. As a minor example, I received seven cards in the mail to request a mail-in ballot. My wife and I are the only registered voters currently at this address. Three of the individuals no longer live in Kentucky. They are registered to vote in other states. What is to prevent someone from voting in two states if they are registered in both?
Not all states require ID at the voting places.
I don’t see a lot of difference in going to the polls and going to Walmart or Lowe’s.
Of course, another option would be to set up voting booths at Walmart and Lowe’s since folks are going to be there anyway.
It just seems to me that there are far too many ways to mess up this critical election with mail-in ballots. Of course, when it all goes bad, the folks that decided to do it will never be blamed for the failure.
Gary Walker
Ashland