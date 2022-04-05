We consider it such a humbling honor to have a small role in getting the word out about the heroism of fallen Marine Jacob Moore.
Cpl. Moore paid the ultimate price for his country when the Boyd County man died during a training exercise in Norway on March 19. He and three others were killed when their Osprey crashed.
Billy Joel’s lyrics seem to ring true way too often — “Only the good die young.”
The Marines’ tagline is “The Few, The Proud.” Moore’s family members and friends have endless reasons to be proud of their loved one. Boyd County is proud of him. Kentucky is proud of him. The United States of America is proud of him.
Flags have been flying at half-staff across the Commonwealth in honor of Moore.
Boyd Countians and those from surrounding areas flocked to Catlettsburg on Friday to honor Moore after his remains arrived earlier that day at the Tri-State Airport.
Over the last few days, Moore was remembered in visitation, funeral and graveside services saturated in patriotism.
Moore has likely always been the apple of his family’s eye, but since March 19, Moore has been front and center on the collective minds of the entire region.
Let’s accept this challenge right now: May we never forget the sacrifice this young man made for our country.
Thank you, Cpl. Moore, for your remarkable service.