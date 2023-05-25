EDITOR’S NOTE: Opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of The Daily Independent. This piece originally appeared in The (Wheeling) Intelligencer.
Something appears to be wrong in West Virginia law enforcement. Or, perhaps, outside investigators and other law enforcement organizations are doing a better job of rooting out what has always been there.
Either way, we’ve got a problem. Most recently, the wrong was brought to light in the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, where a former regional director of parole, David Jones, was sentenced for witness tampering. Jones admitted to deliberately withholding information and lying to state and federal investigators during their investigation of sexual misconduct by a state parole officer Jones was supposed to be supervising.
Jones also admitted that on multiple occasions over three years he repeatedly instructed the officer to lie to federal investigators and destroy and withhold evidence. The other officer in question is Anthony DeMetro, whose sentence includes having to register as a sex offender for violating the civil rights of a female parolee by sexually assaulting her while he was her parole officer.
“We thank the survivor for having the courage and strength to come forward to tell her story,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Department of Justice will continue to hold accountable public officials who exploit their power and authority to sexually assault and harm vulnerable people.”
It is incumbent to right the wrong before it begins to affect the many very good men and women we have in law enforcement in this state.
Failure to do so does an immense disservice to those who work to serve and protect. We owe them better than that.