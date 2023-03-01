"Decorate with Judy Fannin," a fundraiser for the Highlands Museum and Discover Center, will be Friday and Saturday. A sneak peek will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday; admission will be $10 and items will be available for purchase and door prizes will be awarded. Admission will be free for day two of the sale, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave.

