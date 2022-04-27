Black Violin will perform on Wednesday at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland. For ticket information, call (606) 325-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com.
Brian Dee Hicks, 63, of Ashland, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Kings Daughters Medical Center following a brief illness. Brian was born September 16, 1958 in Ashland, Kentucky. He is the son of the late Owen Dee and Fannie Mae Gullett Hicks. Brian was a master mechanic and held nu…
James P. Ballard, Jr., of Catlettsburg, husband of Glenda Ballard, died Thursday, April 21st. Services Wednesday, April 27th at Noon at PRESTON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME. Interment, with full military honors, in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast.
