Professional photographer Dick Gotschall will speak about his experiences in Qatar, Rwanda and Uganda at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the monthly meeting of the Tri-State Camera Club, Bellefonte Center fifth floor, 1000 Ashland Drive, Russell. Non-members are invited.
