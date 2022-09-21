The Woodland Cemetery Historic Walk, or The Ghost Walk, will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery at 3040 S. Ninth Street in Ironton. The free event offers shuttle service from the factory parking lot across from the cemetery.
