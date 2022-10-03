A fundraising dinner to benefit the C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum in Ashland will be from 6 to 11 p.m. Nov. 5 at The Union on Carter, 2020 Carter Ave. Tickets, which are $50, should be purchased in advance and shown at the door. To purchase tickets, visit ashlandblackhistory.com. For more information, call (606) 420-4005 or (606) 254-6964.
