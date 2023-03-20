CASA Northeast Kentucky's third annually Stand Up for Kids Comedy Night will be at 6:30 p.m. April 1 at the Delta by Marriott. Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple. The event will include a cash bar, silent auction and comedy by Wes Thompson, Todd Schreier, Kenny the Bearded, Amanda Schreier, Josh Blanton and Faith Fountain. Ron Lemaster will be the emcee. Proceeds to go CASA, which provides advocacy for children who have been victims of abuse or neglect in Boyd, Carter, Elliott and Morgan counties. For tickets or more information, call (606) 739-2177 or email casaadmin@casaneky.org.

