CASA Northeast Kentucky's third annually Stand Up for Kids Comedy Night will be at 6:30 p.m. April 1 at the Delta by Marriott. Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple. The event will include a cash bar, silent auction and comedy by Wes Thompson, Todd Schreier, Kenny the Bearded, Amanda Schreier, Josh Blanton and Faith Fountain. Ron Lemaster will be the emcee. Proceeds to go CASA, which provides advocacy for children who have been victims of abuse or neglect in Boyd, Carter, Elliott and Morgan counties. For tickets or more information, call (606) 739-2177 or email casaadmin@casaneky.org.
If you go
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman sentenced for rape of minor
- Dramatic police chase defendant pleads guilty
- Gem of a moment for Jennings family
- Feds convict woman of illegally renting kayaks
- Boys state opening round: Tomcats give Devils the (Br)ax: Jennings hits 3 to lift Ashland to dramatic win
- Catlettsburg student saves grandmother with CPR
- Boyd Fiscal talks Westwood Boys Club
- Fraternal Order of Police releases statement on Wilkerson death
- Davis family tree rooted in success: Quartet excelling in postseason play for Ashland
- Police: Man sexually abused Alzheimer's patient
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.