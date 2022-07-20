If you go
To donate to the Boyd County Animal Shelter Fur Ball, set for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Boyd County Convention Center at 15605 Ky. 180, or for ticket information, call (606) 324-0745 or visit https://www.facebook.com/BoydCountyShelter.
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 20, 2022 @ 10:30 am
If you go
To donate to the Boyd County Animal Shelter Fur Ball, set for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Boyd County Convention Center at 15605 Ky. 180, or for ticket information, call (606) 324-0745 or visit https://www.facebook.com/BoydCountyShelter.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.