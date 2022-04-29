The Haute Wick Social, at 210 11th St. No. 14 in Huntington, can be reached at (681) 204-5980, emailed at info@thehautewicksocial.com or visit thehautewicksocial.com. The store also is on Facebook and Instagram. The store is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Kermit Robert Gilliam, 93, of Ashland, Ky died Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Kermit was born November 14, 1928 in Pike County, Ky a son of the late Norman and Cloria Blanton Gilliam. Kermit was a United States Marine Veteran and a retired painter with Slim Harris Pain…
