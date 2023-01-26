Ashland: In the parking lot of the First Church of Christ on Winchester Avenue, the cars fill in as the breeze begins to pick up.
It's 10 p.m., Wednesday evening, an eclectic flock of folks have converge to prep up for the National Homeless Count.
A professor at Ohio University, a professor at ACTC, the directors and the foot soldiers of various non-profits, a city mayor, social work students looking for credit hours and myself, a curious reporter.
Folks from all walks of life -- from the academic to the school of hard knocks. And they've all gathered for one mission -- to count how many people are sleeping rough on this night.
With coffee and energy drink coursing through our veins we get the break down -- one group is heading to Carter and Elliott, another to Lawrence and another group is going to Greenup.
And a core group in Ashland will split up to search for the homeless encampments around the city of 21,000, where stats have shown year after year around 100 are without homes during these counts.
The National Homeless Count is a one-night event taking place nationwide. As this group of volunteers congregate, thousands of others do so across the nation, to take a snapshot in time that will ultimately determine federal dollars coming the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
In 2022, the count in Boyd revealed 110 people without homes, with 38 of them living in the elements. That count was taken in February.
Iesha Elam, the Street Outreach Coordinator for Shelter of Hope, said the timing of the count makes the numbers low -- people who are otherwise homeless might be able to scrape up enough money to rent a hotel room in the winter, or find a couch to crash on when it gets real cold outside.
At the pre-count meeting, bags of supplies are handed out -- each homeless person approached, even if they don't want to participate -- is given a bag which includes a little bit of food, sanitary products, hot hands and lists of resources they can seek.
Then everyone piled in some cars and they were off -- first stop for my group was The Neighborhood, where we find a man digging in a dumpster.
Elam rolls down the window and asks the man if he wants a care package -- he said he does, then she asked him if he wanted to take a quick survey.
She asks him basic questions -- age, race, how long he'd been homeless and factors such as a mental or physical ailments. All these stats will be crunched and sent up the chain to the feds.
As with anything in the 21st Century, there's an app for that -- Elam records the man's information on the app in her cellphone.
Then a woman moves about in a sleeping bag on the dock -- she sits up and pulls out a large knife, jabbing it in the air.
Once Elam is done with the man's survey, we call her over to the car -- her friend Hannah, a 21-year-old student from Marshall, warns her about the sticker.
"Oh wait, I know this girl," Elam said.
And after a care package and the last of my packet of cigarettes are exchanged, the woman and a man laying next her take the survey.
Another woman bundled approaches and asks for some supplies -- by this time, other cars of volunteers have pulled up to the scene to see what's going on.