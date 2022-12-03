Today
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — The 39th annual Craft Fair, Laughlin Building on campus of Morehead State University.
- 10 a.m. and noon — -- Live Holiday Wreath class led by Greenup County Master Gardeners, Greenup County Extension Office; $25 nonrefundable fee, which includes all materials and light refreshments, due by Nov. 28.
- 1 p.m. — Flatwoods Christmas parade; lineup at 12:30 p.m. at Beth Ann Drive, General Heating; theme is “The Christmas Gift.” For more information, call (606) 571-1588 or 615-1232.
- 2and 7 p.m. — The Nutcracker Bash, presented by The Studio of Dance Kentucky, Raceland-Worthington Band Ensembles, Raceland-Worthinging Choral Department, John R. Stephens Cultural Arts Center, Raceland-Worthington High School. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children 10 and younger; those 2 and younger admitted free.
- 5 to 9 p.m. — Christmas Village, Heritage Farm Village and Museum, 2200 Harvey Road, Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.
- 7 p.m. — Jingle Bell Charity Ball, RV Discount Center (Patriot RV), Ashland. Admission: $75 plus a new, unwrapped toy or item of clothing for a child up to 16. Proceeds benefit CAReS. (606) 324-2949.
- 8 p.m. — Switchfoot: This Is Our Christmas Tour, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
Sunday
- 9:30 to 11 a.m. — Sensitive Santa, Ashland Town Center.
- 7 p.m. — The Nutcracker Bash, presented by The Studio of Dance Kentucky, Raceland-Worthington Band Ensembles, Raceland-Worthington Choral Department, John R. Stephens Cultural Arts Center, Raceland-Worthington High School. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children 10 and younger; those 2 and younger admitted free.
7:30 p.m. — World-renowned saxophonist Dave Koz & Friends’ 25th Anniversary Christmas Show, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington.
Monday
5 to 7 p.m. — Paws and Claus, Ashland Town Center; pet photos with Santa.
Wednesday
7 p.m. — “A Christmas Carol,” Verne Riffe Center for the Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth. For tickets, call (740) 356-3600.
Friday
- 5 to 9 p.m. — Christmas Village, Heritage Farm Village and Museum, 2200 Harvey Road, Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.
- 7:30 p.m. --”The Nutcracker,” presented by The Charleston Ballet and West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, The Clay Center; for tickets, call (304) 561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.
Dec. 10
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Speak directly with Santa with the help of ham radio operators, Huntington Museum of Radio and Technology; free; snacks, crafts, music, vintage video games, face painting and other activities planned. 1640 Florence Ave, Huntington.
- Noon to 6 p.m. — Christmas on the Square, Greenup.
- 2 p.m. --”The Nutcracker,” presented by The Charleston Ballet and West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, The Clay Center; for tickets, call (304) 561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.
- 5 to 9 p.m. — Christmas Village, Heritage Farm Village and Museum, 2200 Harvey Road, Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.
- 5 p.m. — City of Greenup Christmas parade; lineup at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1116 East Main St.
7 p.m. — Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry Christmas 2022, Mountain Arts Center, 50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
- 7:30 p.m. — Santa’s Circus, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
- 7:30 p.m. — Columbus Symphony: Holiday Pops Spectacular, Stuart’s Opera House, 52 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio.
- 9 p.m. — Portsmouth Wind Symphony Christmas concert, Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Portsmouth.
Dec. 11
- 3 p.m. — Christmas violin recital for students of Kathy Chamis, Southland Bible Institute, 5673 W. Southland Drive, Ashland. Performing will be the Rev. Tim Wright, piano, and John Thornberry, guitar. Violinists presenting music are Jim Adams, John Thornberry, Robert Miller, Alexandria Caldwell, Emily Pennington, Guilliana Ashley, Linda Duke, Cari Esque and Chamis.
Refreshments to follow. For more information, call (606) 393-5347.
- 3 p.m. — D.M. Davis Men’s and Women’s Choirs of Jackson, Ohio, Ironton High School auditorium.
- 3 p.m. — Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry Christmas 2022, Mountain Arts Center, 50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
4 p.m. — Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, featuring the Sanctuary and Handbell choirs of the church, as well as a Brass Quintet and String Quartet from Marshall University, Huntington East Middle School Honor choir, and the West Hamlin Elementary ensemble; Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, Fifth Avenue and 10th Street, Huntington. No admission charge. For additional information, please call the church (304) 525-8116.
Dec. 13
- 6 to 7 p.m. — Cookies with Claus, Ashland Town Center.
- 7:30 p.m. — Cirque Dreams Holidaze, The Clay Center, 1 Clay Square, Charleston. (304) 561-3570.
Dec. 15
7 p.m. — Andrew Peterson and musical guests, “Behold the Lamb of God,” Keith Albee Theater, Huntington. Tickets available at ticketmaster.com.
Dec. 16
- 6 p.m. — Rockin’ Around the Mountain: An Appalachian Christmas, Frankie’s Plaza, 540 Heck’s Plaza Drive, Morehead.
- 7 p.m. — Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry Christmas 2022, Mountain Arts Center, 50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
- 7:30 p.m. — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, Mountain Health Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Huntington.
- 7:30 p.m. — “A Christmas Carol, Scrooge and Marley,” Paramount Arts Center, presented by Paramount Players.
Dec. 17
- 3 p.m. — “A Christmas Carol, Scrooge and Marley,” Paramount Arts Center, presented Paramount Players.
7 p.m. — Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry Christmas 2022, Mountain Arts Center, 50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
- 7:30 p.m. — “A Christmas Carol, Scrooge and Marley,” Paramount Arts Center, presented by Paramount Players.
Dec. 18
- 3 p.m. — Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry Christmas 2022, Mountain Arts Center, 50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
- 6 p.m. — 2022 Holigay Party, The Mill AKY, music, live performances, drag, games, drinks, cookie decorating, prizes, food and drink; bring unwrapped toy for a toy drive to benefit Hope’s Place; 1537b Winchester Ave., Ashland.
- 7 p.m. — David Phelps: It Must Be Christmas, Paramount Arts Center.
Dec. 23
- 6 to 9 p.m. — A Jazzy Christmas Kickoff at Sal’s with Veezy Coffman and Rebecca Bays, Sal’s Italian Eatery and Speakeasy, 1624 Carter Ave., Ashland
- 6:30 p.m. — “A Not So Silent Night” with various bands, The Clay Center, 1 Clay Square, Charleston. (304) 561-3570.
Dec. 31
- 7:30 p.m. — Southridge band at Mountaineer Opry House, Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. (304) 743-5749.
- 7 p.m. — Noah Thompson and Chase Matthew, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.