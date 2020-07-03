HUNTINGTON When Huntington Museum of Art summer camps were canceled this year because of COVID-19, a video series titled “Friends and Neighbors” was created to reach out online during to parents and schoolchildren.
The first video in the series is debuted Thursday on the museum’s website at hmoa.org.
“Friends and Neighbors” will be hosted by HMoA Museum Educator George Lanham, who will lead viewers on an exploration of art within the museum’s collection, as well as the living collection of the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory, Nature Trails, Memorial Herb Gardens and the Steelman Butterfly Garden.
Lanham, also known as “Mr. George,” is active at community events and after-school sessions in Cabell County Schools.
For the past three months, the museum’s Arts Education Department has been reaching out online with virtual tours of art exhibits, video clay classes on social media with HMoA Artist in Residence Kathleen Kneafsey, and puzzles and activity sheets for parents and children to complete together at home.
Links to these items can be found by clicking on hmoa.org/hmoa-at-home or by visiting the HMoA at Home tab under the Education menu on the home page of HMoA’s website.
The introductory video to “Friends and Neighbors” will be posted to the HMoA at Home page of the Museum’s website today, with subsequent videos posted on Thursdays throughout July.
Videos also will be posted on HMoA’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube platforms. Additional learning materials and activity sheets for these videos can be found at hmoa.org/hmoa-at-home.
“We have missed our personal interactions with our volunteers and visitors to the Huntington Museum of Art, but our Education Department has worked tirelessly to provide exciting virtual programming,” HMoA Director of Education Cindy Dearborn said. “Our online outreach efforts have helped us stay in contact with our supporters and provide fun and instructional ways for them to spend time together while they are staying safe at home. As ‘Mr. George’ would say, ‘As always, take care of one another.’ ”
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.