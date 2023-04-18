HUNTINGTON In front of a record crowd of 2,768 fans, the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team showed why it has become a mainstay in the national rankings.
In a scoreless game through five innings, Alabama (33-13, 9-6 SEC) broke through in the sixth and one of the top pitching talents in the nation shut the door on Marshall and sealed a 3-1 victory for the visitors from Tuscaloosa.
“An exciting day. Obviously not the result we wanted, but I love the fight at the end there that we showed,” Herd coach Megan Smith Lyon said. “I am proud of our team.”
It was the second game of the afternoon for Alabama, which fell to Liberty 5-3 in the early game in which a three-run home run off Montana Fouts was the deciding factor. But the graduate senior from nearby Grayson, Kentucky got her redemption by earning the save against Marshall (36-6, 11-2 Sun Belt).
After coming up a triple short of the cycle in the loss to Liberty, Bailey Dowling cranked a two-run home run off Marshall’s Sydney Nester in the top of the sixth inning, which gave Alabama a 2-0 lead.
The Tide’s third and final run came across later in the inning on an error by first baseman Rielly Lucas, who mishandled a grounder that ultimately rolled into the outfield and allowed a run to come home.
Lauren Esman allowed just one hit to the Marshall lineup, retiring the first 13 batters she faced before Camryn Michallas broke up the perfect game with a single in the bottom of the fifth inning, one of her strongest outings of the season.
“She was the MVP today for sure,” Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said of Esman. “I said I wanted to see a little grit, resiliency and competitiveness, and she had it all. That’s probably her best pitching day yet.”
After 3 2/3 innings of relief work against Liberty, Fouts entered in place of Esman after a leadoff walk to begin the home seventh. That Fouts didn’t start against the Herd wasn’t a surprise to Smith Lyon, she said.
“We were hoping to see Fouts at some point,” Smith Lyon said. “Obviously, when you play Alabama, you want to face her, so I was glad she came in at the end.”
The Herd’s only run came with Fouts in the circle. Michallas’ RBI infield single scored Sydney Bickel, who reached on a walk.
“She gave up the one single and then I think a walk, and that’s what we needed when our bats were cold for most of the day,” Murphy said of Esman.
One bat that wasn’t cold was that of Ally Shipman, who reached safely in three of her four at bats Tuesday afternoon on a pair of singles and a double.
Nester pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out eight batters to four walks.
A pair of defensive gems highlighted the day for Marshall — a diving catch from Bickel to end the second inning to strand two Alabama runners in scoring position and a double play that ended the third inning after the Tide got two runners on with no outs.
“We made some plays for Syd and I thought Syd looked good the whole game, honestly,” Smith Lyon said. “I was pleased to see that, just couldn’t quite get the offense going until the end there.”
The Herd returns to action Friday in the first game of a three-game set against Sun Belt Conference foe James Madison at 1 p.m.