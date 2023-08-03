Henry to Haldeman
Small roads lead to unique places.
That’s a motto I’ve found to be true during my time as photojournalist.
In early March, I’d traveled to Lexington to cover the KHSAA girls basketball state tournament.
That Wednesday, I’d covered the end of Lawrence County’s season before spending the night and covering Ashland win its game on Thursday.
After the game, it was too late for lunch, but too early for dinner, so I headed toward Ashland.
Around Mt. Sterling, I got hungry and took the advice I’d gotten from Rowan County football coach Kelley Ford and gave the County Diner a shot for dinner.
After a meal of fried pork chops, green beans and mashed potatoes, I looked at my phone and checked where Soldier Dairy Bar was.
Henry Culvyhouse and I have been talking about doing a series on area dairy bars and I’d found references to one in Soldier.
We asked our resident of Carter County, and she was unaware of one out there. (Truly, thanks for not knowing Mary Jane.)
I decided to head that way from Morehead and just see.
As I headed out of town, the GPS gave two options, U.S. 60 or KY 174.
I felt the pull of the smaller road and turned right past a “Bibles and tires” sign and toward a place named Halderman.
I almost passed it, but as I drove down the road something caught in the corner of my eye.
“MKM Soap” with three metal buildings under a shared awning and deck.
I hung a u-turn in the next driveway and circled back.
As I parked in the gravel lot and got out of my car next to a deck and a flag pole, a man opened the door on the building on the far right and out stepped Soap Box Willie.
Dressed in overalls, Willie, or Craig Riggsby as the government knows him, started telling me about the soap they (he and his wife made there) as well as the history of Halderman brick company.
Within a minute I knew I needed Henry. This is a Henry story.
As Willie continued to tell me all about Halderman I listened and grabbed a card.
I didn’t know when, but I knew I had to get Henry to Haldleman.
A couple week later, I found my chance.
Henry and I went to Lexington to cover the preparations for Revolutionary Racing’s first horse racing week at Red Mile.
After getting the story and photos, I introduced Henry to the fried chicken at Indi’s Fast Food on North Broadway, we hit the road back toward Ashland.
Again around Mt. Sterling inspiration hit.
I asked Henry what he had on the slate for the rest of the day.
Nothing other than writing the racing story.
I told him I had a place to show him and exited the interstate at Morehead, got on U.S. 60 and took the right onto KY 174.
I pulled in and stepped out of the car, this time we where greeted by Susan Riggsby, Willie’s wife.
I told her who we were and that’d we’d like to do a story on them. She went and got Willie.
That’s when I just stepped back and watched as Henry began to understand the ride we’d gotten onto.
Again, within a minute, I could tell Henry was hooked and the saga of Soapbox Willie would be coming to print.