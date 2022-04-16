By the time you’re reading this, there will only be three Kmarts left in the nation.
That’s right — the blue light is dimming and the layaway counters are largely shut down. The hits of the ’80s and ’90s blaring on Big K Radio are a distant melody.
The slow, agonizing death rattles of one of America’s greatest institutions has particularly hit me hard — Kmart was where I got my Joe Boxer underwear as a kid, it’s where I got probably half my Christmas presents coming up. I spent many an hour of my childhood wandering behind my parents in a Kmart underneath the harsh glow of its overhead lights.
When I was 17, I got hired on at my hometown Kmart — it was my first taxpaying job, the first one the feds actually count. I’d done a bit of side-work before then — working on cars, scrapping metal and even dressing up as a cupcake and dancing on the side of the road to drum up business for a cake shop.
All under the table, strictly cash.
Kmart was where I learned how to punch a clock, to show up early and to leave late. Do the best job you can do and give them an honest day’s work for $7.25 an hour.
It was 2009 when I got hired in — my friend Nate’s mom worked there forever and a day, manning the electronics counter five days a week. She got her son on at the same time as me.
They had me working all over the store in short order — one day, I’d be manning lawn and garden, another day I’d be on the front register, every once and a while, I’d be on layaway.
But my favorite shift was the stock shift — which didn’t have much stocking at all.
That’s because whenever I worked the stock shift, that’s when I’d have to work under the sales manager, Adam Jones. He’d have me fix up end-caps and fetch the carts and change the trash cans at the end of the night.
Ol’ Adam, he was an odd cat — he walked at a sprint and he talked real fast. Sometimes, you’d catch him in the training room looking at the picture of the founder the store, S.S. Kresge.
“I come here to remember my mission,” Jones told me one day.
But in all honesty, if Jones could’ve been anywhere else, he would’ve. If you’ve ever seen “Into the Wild” that’s what Jones had done as a younger man (heck, he was probably only 30 when I met him). He and a buddy had traveled the country hitch-hiking, working for a bit of scratch at side jobs — at one point, he was even a park ranger before heading back East.
Now most folks at the Big K didn’t like Jones — he could be real sarcastic. But being ever the smart aleck myself, we got along just fine.
In fact, when an old man defecated himself in the line at lawn and garden and stole a pair of shorts from the other side of the store to change — thus tracking droplets of doo-doo throughout the premises — Jones bought me a pack of cigarettes and candy bar after I spent all night cleaning up the mess, tracking it like a gutshot deer.
I remember one time Jen, the clothing manager, wrote me up for being out of my area on a completely dead night to shoot the breeze with Chris. When I came in the next shift, Adam told me to clock in and follow him — he bought me a cup of coffee from the Little Caesars inside the store and we went out to the loading dock and smoked and carried on for the rest of the shift.
But he wasn’t the only character for a manager — there was Eric, a bit of a pervert who was constantly salivating over every woman who wasn’t his wife. In fact, ol’ Eric let me call out three weeks in a row on the Sunday shift because I was too hung over to come after spending the night with a former checkout clerk he found beautiful.
“Buddy, I’m living through you,” he told me one time.
Like Adam, he’d do anything to make the sale, including entrusting his minimum-wage employees to drive his pickup truck to deliver some lawn furniture to a customer’s house. That employee was me, of course — his only admonishment was to not wreck the truck and to keep the tip.
Then there was Jasper — he was the father of Beverly, the head cashier. Jasper probably had the thickest Appalachian accent in the county — he was a gruff old man who smoked Pall Malls and worked on lawn mowers in his spare time.
Fix one up, mow a couple yards, sell it and do the same with the next one — that’s what he did. Since my grandmother imparted with an Appalachian accent myself (not a lot of people had thick ones in that part of West Virginia), I was called to the back many a time to translate for the old man.
And who could forget about Big John over in electronics, a mammoth of a man who worked there for years upon years, passing down the lore of the store. Ol’ John always said when he died, he’d come back and haunt that Kmart — I think he wound up outliving the store.
As the folklorist of the store, John wound up repeating that episode with the eldery man in Lawn and Garden to the kids who would work there after me. Years after I’d left the store — and gone into newspaper work — I asked a couple of young punks if John was working.
He wasn’t, so I told them to tell them Henry Culvyhouse said hello.
“Aren’t you the guy smelled the poop?” one kid said.
For the record, I didn’t stick my nose in it or anything — the guy said he tracked in mud from outside, so when I found the log he’d kicked under a bag of grass seed, I did what they taught in high school science class.
You waft the material. I wafted it, I did not sniff it. But you how know stories change.
When I think about Kmart, I think about being young, dumb and absolutely full of it. The world was my oyster, I had a future ahead. I could be anything or do anything.
Some people weren’t so lucky — John was a lifer, so was Gail over at Layaway. People weren’t scraping by — heck, a good chunk of the older folks I worked with were on food stamps.
Retail isn’t kind to folks, even the managers — Jones lived all right, but he worked 60 hours a week. Same with Eric, Mike, Jen and Lori.
The last time I set foot in that Kmart was in 2015-16 — a couple of kids had loaded up a buggy with some wicker baskets in the corner of the store and lit them on fire, fleeing away.
I went there as a reporter, where I found Anna, a girl who was head cashier when I worked there and was now a manager. Her husband, Kurt, who I worked with there, was by then a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Deputy.
“Can you tell me what happened here?” I asked Anna.
“I can’t talk to the press, but I’ll tell you, if I could find those kids I’d kill them,” she said.
The old Big K in my hometown shuttered in January 2018, about 10 months before the one in Grayson went out. Now the only three are in New York, New Jersey and Florida — perhaps when they go out, they could place a plaque at the last one, so our kids and grandkids can remember what was once there.
I say to the Kmart, do not go quietly into that Blue Light! Rage at the Layaway! I say to the employees, on the Fourth of July go up on the roof and watch the fireworks! I say to Loss Prevention, don’t be afraid to throw a punch on a shoplifter!
And I say to that teenage boy looking for a job, join the Big K Brigade! You’ll find some stories that will live on.
Reach HENRY CULVYHOUSE at (606) 326-2653 or henry@dailyindependent.com.