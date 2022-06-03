Beech Fork: I'll be the first to admit it, I'm no fan of pain.
I don't much care for being stuck by a needle, punched in the face, falling off a ladder or mashing my thumb with a hammer.
Not a fan of it all -- I actively try to avoid it. All that said, I'm still hard-headed and I'm still rather stupid in many respects, so while I'm ducking pain, I almost always invite on myself.
Case in point -- sunscreen and seatbelts.
See, back when I was a kid until I was about 22 I had this attitude that seatbelts were for the weak, that only a coward would wear something like that.
My dad didn't wear them, so I didn't wear them -- it was the 1990s and 2000s, a wild time to be a child.
That notion changed after I became a reporter and I started visiting car wrecks where folks -- who weren't wearing their seatbelt -- were turned into human cannonballs through their windshields.
So while I didn't have to feel the pain personally, I could appreciate the second-hand suffering enough to go ahead and click it every time I sat in the driver's seat.
Now sunscreen -- my appreciation of that came much, much later. Like last week later.
See, on Memorial Day I took the family out to Beech Fork Lake over in Wayne County to getting a little kayaking in -- it was a hot day for it, but considering I only had fumes in the gas tank, it was the only viable adventure to get into.
After a struggle of putting the 'yaks on top of the family Ford, my wife, my daughter and the dog piled into the SUV and off we went.
Normally when we get to the lake, my wife will whip out a can of sun screen and get to spraying our daughter, then herself. Usually it takes a little bit of cajoling, but for the sake of peace I'll go ahead and let her spray me.
Except this go around, we didn't have any sunscreen, nor did we have a dime to buy any.
It was fine -- the kid had a long-sleeved swim suit, so she was relatively protected from the sun. Me -- I had a t-shirt, and my wife was sporting a tank top.
Along with some friends we met up with at the boat launch, we went on the lake -- they swam a bit in a cove, while I caught a dink of a bass. Despite the sun beating down on us, nothing felt awry.
While our kayaks are sit in kayaks, I like to sit with my feet on top of the stern, to keep my legs from burning up in the plastic hull -- on the way back, I noticed they were turning red.
Red lobster red -- sans the cheddar bay biscuits.
When we got to the house, my legs stung a good bit, but nothing debilitating. I got a work out in, then loaded a lawnmower into my car to cut a friend's grass.
I changed into blue jeans, to futher protect my legs -- by the time I finished mowing that little lot, my legs were on fire.
That night, I could barely sleep -- if I keep the covers off my legs, the air would sting them. If covered my legs, the blanket would sting them.
By five in the morning, I realized sleep was hopeless, so I hobbled downstairs and poured a cup of coffee.
At this point, I couldn't even bend my knees -- each creak of my joint felt like I'd fallen into a vat of bobby pins.