Cincinnati: Wednesday, the wife, the kid and I piled into the car, popped onto the Double A and went up to Cincinnati to watch the Reds break their slump against San Francisco.
It was the first time any one of us had ever been to a Major League Baseball game -- my wife got some free tickets from work. I figured we'd be in the nosebleed section, but it turns out the seats were great -- we were right at the edge of the field, behind third-base.
I'm talking so close, you could hear the ball slap the leather mitt. You could count the blades of grass -- that's how close we were. So close, I had to keep reminding my daughter not to but her cellphone on the ledge, because if it fell in the field, she wasn't getting it back.
So close, she got a game playball.
To be frank, I don't know if we ever attend a MLB game, it will be quiet the same -- I've been to a few minor league games (Nats and Oriel farm teams), but nothing like close. It was a blast.
My father was a Washington Senators fan, so when the Nationals came to D.C., that's where his alleganince has been.
Heck, when I sent a picture of the seats, his only reply was: "It's a shame it's a Reds game."
Well, beggars can't be choosers -- I don't hold the same hostility towards the Reds as my father. Sure, while I'd like to see the rest of the NL East step on a Lego, as my daughter would say, and the Yankees lose to the Red Sox, I'm largely Reds Agnostic.
I can't judge them too hard -- after all, my team is in the cellar as of this writing and all we have is one World Series Win to Cincy's five.
Now while the tickets were free, the parking, the concessions, the souvenirs and the meal we had beforehand was not.
And we learned really quickly, in the city limits of Cincinnati, Ohio, nobody takes cash.
We got some gelato (I'm ashamed to say, it was better than Austin's) -- my wife pulls out some cash.
"I'm sorry," the lady behind the counter said. "We don't take cash here."
We buy our kid a shirt and a foam finger at the official Reds store (for the record, I did propose just buying one from a street vendor, but I don't really fight for it, ya know?), the cashier said, "This is a cashless store."
No problem -- we put it on plastic and went on with our day.
My wife picked the worst time to buy some concessions -- at the bottom of the third, when Will Benson slammed a homer, bringing two runners to establish the three point winning score.
And when she came back with a bag of kettle corn and two souvenier cups full of slushies, she told she had to take her cash, put it in a machine and get a gift card type thing to pay for it.
"How do they make money on that?" she said. "It's not like they charge extra to make the card?"
And of course, the parking garage only took a card too.
By the time we left, I couldn't help but to laugh at it -- never in my life, had I been in a town where every single place we went didn't take cash.
Sure, I know some businesses are moving towards no cash -- I read the news, I don't live under a rock. I've been to places that only took card, but it was few and far between.
The last time I was in New York City, while some spots only took card, every bar and pizzeria still took cash. Some of them were cash only.
I guess living around here, I took it for granted all the places that take cash -- I know one guy who keeps a decent wad on him at all times, for the places that don't take card.
Cash is commanding -- when you break out a bit of cash to pay for something, everyone knows you're good for it. A card can decline -- and Lord knows, I've had quiet a few do that in my time.