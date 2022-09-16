PAINTSVILLE Last week, I found myself at the Johnson County Circuit Clerk's Office on a bit of business researching some folks.
Instead of bringing the files out into the public viewing room like at most clerk's offices, the ladies working the counter asked me to come on back and sit at an empty desk to peruse through the files.
In the background, a radio station played softly.
So here I am jotting down notes from the file, the five or six ladies were doing their work at their computer.
Dead silence.
"I will always love you" came on the station.
It was the Whitney Houston cover, not the Dolly original, which if we're being real and frank with ourselves, Whitney made that song hers, like Johnny Cash did with Nine Inch Nails' "Hurt."
Even Dolly would tell you as much -- in an interview with Sirus XM, she said when it came on the radio in 1992, 18 years after she wrote and cut the record, she had to pull over because it made it made her cry.
"It was the most overwhelming feeling that little song mine could be done so beautiful, so big, so overwhelming, that it really almost just heart attack right there; I’ll never forget it," Dolly said.
Back in the Johnson County Circuit Court Clerk's Office, Whitney is building up, hoping life will treat you well.
All of the sudden, a clerk in the corner bursts out, "I wish you joy and happiness!"
Another clerk turned and said, "There's somebody here."
The Whitney cover-artist turned beet-red laughing.
"Honey, did I startle you? Oh God, I didn't know you were here. I can't be doing that," she said. "I'm going to have to change it back to the Christian station."
Now I started laughing -- because I know that exact moment she just had.
Fun fact about me, I tend to mumble myself sometimes. Not as much as I used to, but from the time to time, when I got stuff on my mind, I'll absentmindedly mumble something to myself.
Of course, I don't answer back, at least not yet.
But I know that feeling when I'm babbling on and then I realize somebody is standing right there in ear shot -- it's an embarrassment that makes me want to burn my Social Security Card and ID, flee to the woods and live out the rest of my days away from humanity.
Or you know that embarrassment you get when you somebody waves in your direction, so you wave back and they're actually waving at somebody behind you?
I had that happen with a code enforcement officer with the city of Ashland a few months ago and I still can't look her in the eye.
"It's fine," I tell the clerk. "You got to have fun at work, or what's the point?"
"That's right," another lady chimed in.
"I know, they have to tell me all time to tone it down," she laughed.
Right at that moment, Whitney hit the big, huge note -- everyone knows that note.
"And IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII will always love you!"
"You're missing the high one," I said.
By this point, she was laughing so hard she couldn't muster it up.
Heck, everyone was laughing at that point. I hope that lady keeps singing at work; heck, I can tell as soon as I was out of there she probably had an encore going.
That's how it ought to be -- you got to have fun doing what you're doing.
“Don’t get so busy making a living that you forgot to make a life.” -- Dolly Parton.